Amanda Nunes is not letting Kayla Harrison walk away after she promised her a rematch at 145 pounds.

Nunes then found herself stuck once again in the same spot in round two.

At UFC 334 , the Brazilian made a strong start and landed crisp blows. However, things changed when she went looking to take Harrison's back. The move backfired. The American turned the tables and pinned Nunes in a crucifix, then punished her with strikes from the top.

Harrison had also been away from the sport for more than a year. She was originally supposed to face Nunes at UFC 324 in Jan, but she withdrew due to injury and had to undergo neck surgery to repair multiple herniated discs.

The following round belonged to Amanda Nunes for most of the way. She took Harrison down twice and even got her back. But still, the two-time Olympic judo gold medalist turned the fight around, reached a full mount, and cut Nunes with an elbow before the bell.

In the fourth round, the tired champion caught a kick from Nunes. When Nunes tried to escape and move from that position, she had her back exposed, and in that very moment Harrison followed her and right away sank in a rear-neck choke. Nunes tapped out instantly at the 1:29 mark of round four.

Amanda Nunes Says the UFC Wants the Rematch

Before the fight, Kayla Harrison promised Nunes an automatic rematch at featherweight at the pre-fight press conference. However, shortly after Nunes lost, the former two-division champion took her up on the offer and wrote on X: “145 rematch. Accepted.”

Now she had doubled down on it. Earlier today, Nunes posted a clip to her Instagram stories accusing the champion of trying to call the shots now that she is in the UFC. She said:

“Kayla Harrison think she come to UFC. She think she can do whatever she want. This is not PFL, baby. UFC want the rematch. Everybody want this rematch. You, in the press conference, you want this rematch too.”

Amanda Nunes Fires Back at Kayla Harrison’s Valentina Shevchenko Talk

This past Monday, the American appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show. Speaking to Helwani about the potential 145-pound rematch, the 36-year-old said, "The price went up," and that she has to figure out if she can still keep fighting. She also named a potential superfight with Valentina Shevchenko as one of a few fights that would make her think twice.

"The Lioness" was clearly offended. Nunes believes the rematch is the fight that makes sense and is confident that the UFC will back her. She added:

“Now, you’re worth more. This is not how you think. This is not a small show. This is UFC. We gonna make this happen. Fight Valentina. Are you serious?”

However, the UFC has not confirmed a rematch, and Kayla Harrison, during the aforementioned interview, said that she will take her time before deciding whether to fight or retire.