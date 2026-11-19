Amanda Nunes (left) was stopped via submission by Kayla Harrison (right) in their long-awaited fight at UFC 334.

Ray Longo has weighed in on Amanda Nunes's defeat against Kayla Harrison in their high-profile title showdown at UFC 334.

Joining the critics is yet another revered MMA coach, namely Ray Longo, who appeared to highlight multiple issues in Nunes's performance at UFC 334.

Host Kenny Florian seemed to reference the narrative that Nunes was doing well in the striking department but repeatedly engaged in grappling exchanges with Harrison.

Many believe that the striking savant's willingness to grapple with the dangerous two-time Olympic gold medalist Judoka ultimately proved to be her undoing. On that note, Longo stated:

"Oh, Kenny, I think you're spot on. I mean, I think you're being nice. I'm going to say for a former champion -- maybe the layoff, maybe the unfamiliar corner -- but, man, that fight IQ that night was a zero; was an absolute zero."

Longo suggested that he hates to criticize cornermen, what with him having cornered fighters over the years, but Nunes's corner could've done better at UFC 334. For context, Nunes's corner was bereft of some of her old coaching staff and primarily featured her partner, former UFC fighter Nina Nunes (fka Nina Ansaroff).

The veteran MMA trainer implied that the ultimate performance depends more on the athlete than the corner. Nevertheless, he explained, "This was an example of when you needed a corner to really get up your a** and tell you what the -- what are you doing? You're making the same mistakes 10 times over."

He said, "I kind of feel bad. Because when she (Amanda Nunes) was doing what she was doing, it didn't look good for Kayla." He signaled, however, that the opposite was true in the grappling department, as Harrison seemed to outdo "The Lioness" there.

Watch Ray Longo touch upon Amanda Nunes's performance against Kayla Harrison at UFC 334 below (*comments at the 4:58-minute mark of the video):

Amanda Nunes's calls for a rematch with Kayla Harrison at a higher weight class

Amanda Nunes failed to dethrone UFC women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison in their 135-pound title tilt at UFC 334 on November 14. Nevertheless, Nunes, a former UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion, believes she's more than capable of beating Harrison.

The Brazilian-American combatant has hinted that she'd like the UFC women's featherweight division to be reinstated. Meanwhile, Harrison, prior to their UFC 334 bantamweight title clash, had expressed interest in facing Nunes for the featherweight belt as well.

However, following her win over Nunes at UFC 334, Harrison signaled that she'd like to take some time to decide whether or not she wants to continue competing, particularly given the fact that she dealt with a neck injury earlier this year.

Nunes, on that note, has been adamant that Harrison was open to a rematch at featherweight and must face her for the UFC featherweight belt in a rematch. Presently, it's unclear as to whether or not Nunes -- who returned after having retired in 2023 -- will get her rematch with Harrison.

It also remains to be seen if the UFC restores the women's featherweight division, and if Harrison stays at bantamweight or chooses featherweight or retirement. Some fans have argued that fighters like Joselyn Edwards and Ailin Perez deserve the next bantamweight title fight, instead of the potential immediate rematch between Nunes and Harrison.