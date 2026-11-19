Jon Jones hasn’t fought in two years and Henry Cejudo thinks he shouldn’t wait much longer to make up his mind.

Cejudo talks about Jones on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman. He said Jones must decide between a comeback and retirement .

“I think Jon needs to make a decision at this point. Jon needs to make a decision on returning or calling it quits. He’s 39 years old now, and the body does change. It doesn’t matter how many titles you have, if you still have that chip on your shoulder, it’s not good. It’s not good. You have to be a little bit more purpose driven.”

Jones’ last fight was against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November 2024. He stopped Miocic in the third round to retain his heavyweight belt. He hasn't returned to the Octagon since that night and Cejudo now thinks that it is time for Jones to finally decide if he wants to come back for a last dance or take retirement .

It's harder to fight in the UFC at 39 than it was in 20s or early 30s. Injuries can take longer to heal, and the body needs more time to recover from tough training. It may also be more difficult to maintain strength, stamina, and speed.

After being away from the Octagon for almost two years, Jones might require a lengthy camp to return to peak condition. In addition, he would have to deal with the pressure of competing against the top heavyweight for five rounds. Although he still has a lot of experience, returning after such a long absence won't be simple.

Jones is a former two-division UFC champion. He’s beaten plenty of top fighters and has little left to prove in the sport. But Cejudo thinks his age and time away from the sport could make a return more difficult.

Josh Hokit Could Get a Chance to Fight Jones

Cejudo also mentioned a possible opponent for Jones. He mentioned Josh Hokit and wants him to have another fight with Ciryl Gane first.

Hokit lost to Gane at UFC 334, on Nov. 14. All three judges scored the fight 48–47 in Gane’s favour. It was the first professional loss of Hokit's career.

Cejudo said Hokit could get a shot at Jones with a win in a rematch. Cejudo also thinks Jones could earn about $30 million for that fight. He thinks the story between the two fighters could make it into a big event.