Cedric Doumbe is set to box Jake Paul next month, but MVP is already pushing for his MMA return.

“Nakisa told me, ‘Brother, we need you after this fight. Not even against Jake, but we will choose an opponent for you, a good one. We need you in MMA.’”

Earlier Wednesday, "The Best" appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and revealed that MVP is already looking past the Jake Paul fight, as Nakisa Bidarian, the co-founder of the promotion, told him about the plan during their face-off in Dubai. He said:

The former Glory welterweight champion will face Jake Paul in an eight-round cruiserweight bout on Dec. 14 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. This fight will be Doumbe's first fight since May 2024, when he beat Jaleel Willis in the first round at Bellator Paris, improving his pro record to 6-1 in MMA.

However, fans may have to wait until his next fight is over, as Doumbe's current deal with MVP covers only his upcoming fight on Dec. 24. Still, the French-Cameroonian fighter says he is open to returning to the cage if the offer is right. He said:

“If you pay me well, if you give me a strong opponent, and if the hype is good, how can I decline a fight?”

Cedric Doumbe Explains Why He Chose to Return

After stepping away from the ring, the 34-year-old stayed busy with several things. He was working on Netflix projects. During this time, he was also recovering from a torn ligament in his wrists. He also spent most of his time travelling between Paris, Dubai, and Egypt, where he has family.

At one point, Cedric Doumbe even thought about retiring, but he never made the decision. He said:

“I thought about it, but I love, I love combat sports too much.”

The kickboxing veteran also said he would have returned even without MVP's offer to fight Jake Paul and had a few names from his division in mind, including a possible rematch. Even so, he never expected a fight against Jake Paul, even though he had called him out before.

“I think I would have come back. I thought about the fight against Alex, maybe the fight against Jordan again... There are so many fighters in my division. I heard so many names, but I never thought about the fight against Jake,” he said.

For now, Doumbe's focus is on “The Problem Child," because he cannot afford to lose to a YouTuber.