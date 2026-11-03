A PFL star weighs in on Jake Paul vs. Cedric Doumbe, explaining why the YouTuber-turned-boxer could have the edge.

Most Valuable Promotions ( MVP ) announced the Paul vs. Doumbe matchup on its X account, which caught Hughes’ attention and drew a reaction from him.

Paul’s fight announcement has set the internet ablaze, with many fans and fighters sharing their early reactions and predictions for the bout. Now, PFL star Paul Hughes has weighed in on the matchup and shared two advantages 'The Problem Child' has over Doumbe.

Jake Paul’s long hiatus from the boxing ring will end on December 24, as his much-awaited fight has been announced. He is scheduled to fight Cedric Doumbe at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Hughes expressed excitement about the bout and acknowledged that Doumbe is an elite striker capable of making the fight competitive. However, he believes Paul’s activity and physical size could give him the advantage when the two meet in the ring.

“Fun matchup! Doumbe is an elite striker and certainly has a good chance- but taking activity levels into consideration and the size advantage, I'd have to lean on Paul getting the win. I like it tho @MostVpromotions,” Hughes wrote.

Check out Paul Hughes’ X post below:

‘The Problem Child’ suffered brutal injuries in his last bout against Anthony Joshua, back in December, where he was knocked out in the sixth round and left with a broken jaw. Following that, he underwent multiple surgeries and even hinted at a potential retirement from boxing. However, he healed from the injuries and was medically cleared to step back inside the ring.

Meanwhile, his scheduled opponent Doumbe is one of the greats of kickboxing and a former GLORY welterweight champion. That said, he has fought only once in professional boxing, which gives ‘The Problem Child’ confidence that he can get the job done.

Jake Paul puts boxing career on the line against Cedric Doumbe

In a recent YouTube video, Paul expressed confidence in his ability to get his hand raised and even issued a bold challenge, putting his own boxing career on the line if his opponent manages to defeat him.

"If he wins, I will hang up the gloves and call it a day, but if he loses, the man who calls himself the best just got beat up by a YouTuber with a titanium jaw. So Cedric Doumbe, I, Jake Joseph Paul, will knock you out, embarrass you and defeat you on Christmas Eve. This fight is not going the distance, and someone is getting put to sleep in the Middle East, and it's not Santa."

Check out Jake Paul’s comments below: