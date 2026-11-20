Ahead of his Christmas Eve showdown with Jake Paul, Cedric Doumbe has revealed that he feels more pressure going into this fight.

However, the 34-year-old believes his Christmas Eve fight will take him even further, as his bout is set for pay-per-view in Dubai and he also sees it as his chance to become famous in the United States. He said:

Earlier this week, speaking during a sit-down on The Ariel Helwani Show , the Frenchman opened up about what this fight means to him. He said that during his kickboxing career, he never got the credit he deserved in France, despite having seven Glory belts at home. That only changed after he moved to MMA and became the face of the sport in his home country.

The former two-time Glory Welterweight Champion has not been in a cage since May 2024, when he stopped Jaleel Willis in the first round at Bellator Paris.

“This is the hype I deserve because of everything I’ve done in combat sport... This is the chance for me to become famous in USA.”

Therefore, a loss to the American is not an option for “The Best,” especially against someone he does not even see as a real fighter.

Cedric Doumbe Says Jake Paul Only Fights Old and Retired Fighters

In fact, the kickboxing star has previously asked for a fight with “The Problem Child,” but he never expected the YouTuber to accept. As per Doumbe, his opponent likes easy fights and has made it a habit of taking on big names who are past their prime. He said:

“He don’t want the smoke, you know. He just wanna fight a retired guy and old guys like Mike Tyson... Anderson Silva and like Nate Diaz. Old guys, you know, they were strong, very strong in their prime, but in boxing they’re not that strong.”

Meanwhile, Jake Paul taking on Anthony Joshua came as a surprise to Cedric Doumbe, as Joshua is not an easy opponent. Even so, the American could not even reach Joshua with a jab and was knocked out in round 6, and he also suffered a double broken jaw.

On top of that, Doumbe has been fighting since he was a kid, and for him, “The Problem Child” is nothing more than a YouTuber who boxes. He does not see him as a good boxer. He added:

“I can’t lose against Jake Paul. This is the real pressure for me because it’s like the final fight for me. I can’t lose against a YouTuber. For me, he’s not a good fighter. He’s not even a fighter... He’s a YouTuber who’s fighting. I was born to fight. There’s no way I can lose against him.”