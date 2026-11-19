MMA and kickboxing great Alistair Overeem (left) is believed to significantly outsize and outweigh Jake Paul (right).

Alistair Overeem nearly fought Jake Paul before eventually being booked to face fellow UFC veteran Jimi Manuwa.

The event will be co-headlined by a women's super welterweight title unifier, a rematch between rival pugilists Chantelle Cameron and Mikaela Mayer.

The Overeem vs. Manuwa heavyweight professional boxing match will be a part of the MVP boxing card headlined by the Jake Paul vs. Cedric Doumbe boxing matchup in Dubai, UAE, on December 24.

Alistair Overeem has suggested that a boxing match between him and Jake Paul nearly came to fruition. That is before "The Reem" was ultimately scheduled to box against fellow UFC veteran Jimi Manuwa.

Moreover, it'll mark Overeem's debut in the sport of professional boxing. The legendary combatant already boasts an extraordinary legacy in MMA and kickboxing, having won various accolades and even being a one-time UFC heavyweight championship challenger.

Alistair Overeem reveals how potential Jake Paul boxing match fell apart

During a conversation with Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show, Alistair Overeem indicated that MVP (Most Valuable Promotions) founder Jake Paul was seeking an opponent for his boxing comeback.

Apparently, a potential fight between Overeem and Paul was considered, all while the Dutch combat sports great was pursuing a fight against compatriot Rico Verhoeven.

Upon being asked whether his upcoming fight is a one-fight deal with the MVP organization, Overeem stated, "Yes."

Helwani then asked him about how it materialized, to which Overeem said, "Well, it happened a little bit with Jake (Paul) needing an opponent. And we were kind of also already gunning for the Rico (Verhoeven) fight. But then, all of a sudden, they came up with Jake Paul."

Overeem added, "There was some talk. It didn't really amount to anything because there was a weight discrepancy. I can't blame Jake, right? He got hurt in his last fight."

"The Demolition Man" seemed to signal that Paul's vicious knockout defeat at the hands of former unified boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua last year may have played a role in Paul and his camp steering clear of matching up the YouTuber against him (Overeem).

Paul notably suffered a jaw injury in his one-sided loss at the hands of Joshua.

Alluding to the fact that he considerably outsizes and outweighs Paul, which is likely why the influencer would rather not fight him, he continued, "So that kind of went anywhere. And, yeah, then they offered Jimi (Manuwa)."

Watch Alistair Overeem explain how a possible matchup between himself and Jake Paul failed to materialize below (*comments at the 5:53-minute mark of the video):

Alistair Overeem's interest in Rico Verhoeven grudge match in boxing

During his talk with Ariel Helwani, Alistair Overeem drew attention to how his long-awaited grudge match against Rico Verhoeven remains one he's open to.

The 46-year-old recalled that he was expected to face Verhoeven in a kickboxing match under the Glory Kickboxing promotional banner twice in the past. But he got injured on one occasion and Verhoeven was busy shooting a movie on the other.

Overeem hasn't competed in MMA since his UFC departure in 2021. The combat sports great last fought in kickboxing in 2022, clashing against Badr Hari in their trilogy.

The verdict was a No Contest -- initially a unanimous decision victory for Overeem, which was overturned due to his testing positive for a PED.

All things considered, Overeem emphasized that he's currently more intrigued by boxing, as MMA is mainly dominated by the UFC, and he asserted that kickboxing lacks major platforms. He, as such, aims to face Verhoeven in their all-Dutch grudge match in the sport of boxing, likely sometime in 2027.