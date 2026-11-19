Khabib Nurmagomedov has no interest in returning to MMA, even for a $200 million payday.

UFC CEO Dana White tried everything in his bagpack to compel Khabib Nurmagomedov to come out of retirement, but his attempts were unsuccessful.

The former lightweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer retired in 2020 after submitting Justin Gaethje in the second round at UFC 254. After his father and legendary coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away, Khabib had promised his mother he would not fight again, and after his hand was raised at UFC 254, he announced the same.

What Khabib Nurmagomedov Has Been Doing Ever Since He Hung Up His Gloves

Post-retirement, "The Eagle" still trains every day and has focused on his role as a coach and cornerman. He has helped several fighters, including two-division champion Islam Makhachev, former bantamweight title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov, and undefeated PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov, among a few others. However, Khabib could soon step away from his coaching and cornering duties, as he has hinted before.

Jake Paul Asks Khabib Nurmagomedov If $200 million Is Enough To Bring Him Out Of Retirement

Recently, Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian offered Khabib Nurmagomedov $200 million to make an MMA comeback. Paul said:

"When are you coming back? $200M?"

Khabib replied, adding:

"Why I have to come back? Nothing to prove. There is no opponent, only money. It's not motivation for me."

After hearing the undefeated 29-0 Nurmagomedov's reply, "The Problem Child" claimed that the offer is not just about money and that Khabib fighting under the MVP MMA banner would change the sport forever.

"Not money. I think with what we're doing, this merger with MVP, we're changing MMA forever, where we give fighters a better place to live. So, I don't know where your contract lies with UFC, but if you fought for us, it would monumentally change the sport. Change the sport forever."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jake Paul's comments below:

However, "The Eagle" had no interest in entertaining the idea and remains determined to keep the promise he made to his mother in 2020.