Virna Jandiroba’s UFC career is over. The former Invicta FC champion has been cut from the promotion and is looking ahead.

The Brazilian was one of the best fighters in the women’s strawweight class. Jandiroba fought for the UFC title in 2025 and was ranked 3rd before she was cut.

"One door closes so that others can open. I'm grateful for everything that's been happening in my life. You keep moving forward." she wrote.

Jandiroba took to social media to post a message after the announcement. She didn’t elaborate on the UFC’s ruling. Instead, she expressed gratitude to others for her experiences and vowed to keep moving forward.

Jandiroba Did Not Expect to Leave the UFC

Jandiroba had no plans to leave the UFC at this stage of her career. She shared the news in an Instagram video, adding the decision was a surprise to her .



It’s understandable that people were surprised by the news. Jandiroba had been working her way up the division for years. After 14 UFC fights, she was given a chance to challenge for the title.

Her last UFC fight came against Tatiana Suarez on Nov. 7.. Suarez won by unanimous decision. Jandiroba had a solid record before that fight so it was a tough result for her.

Why Did UFC Release No. 3-Ranked Virna Jandiroba Despite Her Strong Record?

The UFC has not said why they chose to release Virna Jandiroba. Her exit came as a surprise to many fans, especially since she still held the No. 3 spot in the strawweight division. She also won six of her past eight fights and challenged Mackenzie Dern for the title in 2025.

Her recent loss to Tatiana Suarez may have raised questions but there is no confirmation that it had anything to do with her release. Jandiroba is 38 years old but the UFC hasn’t given any age reason for her either. For now, the fans are left to wonder why the promotion chose to let her go.

What Comes Next for Jandiroba?

Her professional record is 23-5 and she is 9-5 in UFC. Jandiroba has not said she is retiring. She still wants to fight and has said she and her team are exploring other options.

It’s unclear what her next step will be. She could wait for the perfect offer, or she could explore other promotions. Her UFC career may be over, but she has said she is not ready to give up fighting.