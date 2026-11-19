NEW “The Game Plan Was Done”: Ciryl Gane’s Coach Admits Josh Hokit Shocked Them at UFC 334

Ciryl Gane, Josh Hokit (L) and Fernand Lopez (R) Imago

UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane’s head coach, Fernand Lopez, has revealed that Josh Hokit dismantled their game plan in less than three minutes.

Ciryl Gane entered his first heavyweight title defense against Josh Hokit at UFC 334 on November 14. The American came out aggressively, going all guns blazing at the champion from the opening bell. While many fighters and title challengers tend to take a measured approach in the opening minutes, Hokit did anything but that. Gane visibly appeared caught off guard by his opponent’s aggression. Now, in the aftermath of the fight, his head coach has revealed just how quickly Hokit’s approach disrupted their game plan. Ciryl Gane’s Coach Fernand Lopez Says Josh Hokit Shocked Them In a recent appearance on RMC Sport Combat, Fernand Lopez revealed that their game plan had fallen apart within the first three minutes of the fight.

“In the first three minutes, we said the game plan is done. What we planned can't hold up,” Lopez said. Despite absorbing some heavy shots, Josh Hokit continued pressuring Ciryl Gane for most of the fight. Lopez praised the heavyweight for refusing to back down. “Normally, pain makes you afraid to come forward. He doesn't have that. He's completely disconnected; he walks forward like a zombie,” Lopez added. More on: Hokit vs. Gane By the end of the second round, both fighters appeared tired, but Hokit continued to relentlessly pressure the champion. Meanwhile, Gane showed resilience of his own. He kept circling the Octagon, maintaining distance and landing clean shots. The Frenchman appeared to find his rhythm and repeatedly caught Hokit with crisp jabs. In the championship rounds, Lopez advised Gane to target Hokit's body and make greater use of his kicks. Interestingly, despite their original game plan falling apart, Gane made effective use of his reach and also managed to stop Hokit's takedown attempts. In the end, the judges favoured Gane's performance, awarding him a unanimous decision victory.