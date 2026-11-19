Max Holloway shares his scorecard for Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit and explains why he disagrees with claims that the American was robbed at UFC 334.

After the five-round battle, Gane was awarded a 48-47 unanimous decision victory. This judge's decision sparked controversy, with questions about the scorecard and the belief that the American should be awarded the victory.

UFC 334 headliner heavyweight title fight between champion Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit delivered arguably the greatest heavyweight fight of all time, as they combined to land 383 significant strikes, breaking the record for the most significant strikes in a UFC heavyweight fight.

Max Holloway explains why he believes Ciryl Gane deserved the victory

On his recent stream, Holloway acknowledged Hokit's impressive effort but believed Gane won three of the five rounds and pointed to his performance in the championship rounds.

“He got robbed. I see people saying that but I don't understand. I don't know who was watching the same fight. He fought his as* off but I didn't think he won or he was winning. I had it, first round Gane, second round was in the air, third round Hokit, fourth fifth Gane,” Holloway said.

Furthermore, Holloway highlights that while Hokit maintained constant pressure throughout the fight, he believed the American began to lose momentum in the later rounds.

“Like I understand the pressure and everybody was like the pressure but he was getting, the first round was bad, you know, the second round was a little bit closer. Third round he won that I thought and in the fourth fifth I just thought so, he kinda like hit a wall.”

Check out Max Holloway’s comments below:

Throughout the fight, Hokit was the one pressing forward despite taking continuous beating from Gane. They fought at an insane pace, and the Frenchman looked more gassed than Hokit in the first three rounds, but the champion bounced back with body strikes in the fourth and fifth rounds that seemingly slowed down the American challenger. The Frenchman landed 237 significant strikes while ‘The Incredible Hok' managed to land just 146.

Many analysts and fighters, including Alex Pereira, Bryce Mitchell, Henry Cejudo, and others, have questioned the judges' decision for the main event of UFC 334. At the same time, several have praised Gane for bouncing back despite facing adversity in the early rounds, as he is not used to fighting at this insane pace.

Daniel Cormier praises Ciryl Gane and makes bold prediction about his future

On his YouTube channel, Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier also shared his thoughts on Gane's performance and praised the Frenchman for showing a level of toughness he had not previously seen.

“I saw in Ciryl Gane a level of dog that I didn't even know he had. That willingness to accept that this is about to be as hard as anything I've ever done, and I'm going to get through it, is crazy. He's a dog, and that's going to make him very hard to beat,” Cormier said.

Check out Daniel Cormier’s comments below: