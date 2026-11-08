Tatiana Suarez earns a unanimous decision victory over Virna Jandiroba at UFC Vegas 124.

Meanwhile, Jandirona fell short in capturing the title at UFC 321 as she was outpointed by Mackenzie Dern. Following that, she secured a unanimous decision victory over Tabatha Ricci in April. She stepped into the octagon at UFC Vegas 124 looking to extend her winning run.

Suarez entered the contest riding on a two-fight win streak, a decision victory over Amanda Lemos before a second-round RNC finish against Loopy Godinez in April.

Tatiana Suarez outpointed Virna Jandiroba in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 124 in the strawweight fight at Meta Apex in Las Vegas on November 7.

Suarez immediately looked to establish her wrestling advantage and attempted a single-leg takedown in the opening minute. She managed to hold on to Jandiroba's leg, but the Brazilian showcased excellent takedown defense to remain on her feet.

The American continued applying pressure, pinning Jandiroba against the cage and landing a few knees. She eventually switched to a double-leg attempt but once again struggled to bring her opponent down.

Jandiroba managed to reverse the situation and take Suarez to the canvas in the closing moments of the round. However, the American reversed the position before the horn sounded.

The 38-year-old landed a hard shot in the second round; Suarez shot for a takedown and pressed the Brazilian against the cage but couldn’t get her down.

Jandiroba then shot for a takedown, but Suarez defended and put her on the ground, working to set up a submission. The 35-year-old landed ground-and-pound from the top in the last ten seconds. The Brazilian set up a knee bar, but the bell rang.

In the final round, both fighters exchanged strikes in the first minute. Suarez then got on top with three minutes to go, controlling Jandiroba in half guard. The two had a good scramble, but Jandiroba ended up on the bottom, with Suarez still on top landing ground-and-pound. Suarez dominated the round.

After three competitive rounds, Suarez earned a unanimous decision victory (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

With the impressive victory, Suarez extended her win streak to three and has called for a title fight.