Johnny Walker outlines his multifaceted approach, eyeing UFC championship amid heavyweight success

Former UFC light heavyweight staple Johnny Walker has been wreaking havoc since moving up to the UFC heavyweight division.

For years, Johnny Walker was viewed as an innovative and hardworking fighter in the UFC light heavyweight ranks.

The 34-year-old appeared to reaffirm his focus on becoming a UFC champion, as he continues treading the treacherous waters of the UFC's proverbial weight class of giants, its heavyweight division.

Johnny Walker has provided fight fans with a glimpse into his multifaceted approach to his MMA career amid his meteoric rise in the UFC heavyweight division.

Walker was, however, self-admittedly afflicted by severe health issues during the latter phases of his light heavyweight fight camps, owing to the grueling weight cuts he was putting his body through. He pointed out that it hampered his performances in the 205-pound weight class.

Here in 2026, Walker decided to move back to the heavyweight division, wherein he had competed a few times in the past before entering the UFC promotion. The towering Brazilian combatant's UFC heavyweight divisional debut came last month, as he knocked out Mick Parkin.

Johnny Walker highlights his multilayered approach to his MMA career

Johnny Walker's most recent Octagon appearance witnessed him do battle with the Dominican Republic's Waldo Cortes-Acosta in the headlining matchup of UFC Vegas 124 on November 7.

Walker managed to daze his foe after a few exchanges, which featured backfists, punches, and kicks. The striking savant ultimately secured a TKO victory in round three of his clash against Cortes-Acosta.

Johnny Walker has managed to bag the No. 8 spot in the UFC heavyweight division, per the official Meta UFC rankings. Meanwhile, his half-brother Valter Walker is at No. 11, and Cortes-Acosta stands at No. 12.

The consensus is that Johnny Walker -- with another win, likely against a top-five-ranked opponent -- could knock on the door of a UFC heavyweight title shot.

Taking to his official X handle, Walker has now posted a photograph of him landing a jab on Cortes-Acosta's face. He also attached a statement to his X post, shedding light on his multilayered approach to his mixed martial arts career.

Capping off his post with the hashtags of UFC, MMA, "champion," and his name, Walker wrote:

"The body of an athlete, the mind of a strategist, the discipline of a soldier, the vision of a king, the patience of a gardener, the confidence of a lion, the heart of a poet, the focus of a monk, the aura of a legend -- this is my goal!"