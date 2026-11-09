The heavyweight bout on the UFC Vegas 124 prelims card kept fans hooked until the last minute with a fireworks showdown, albeit not without controversy.

While two judges scored it 10-8, judge Adelaide Byrd chalked the round as 10-9 in Lorenco's favor.

The UFC heavyweight veteran successfully dashed Gabriel Lorenco's promotional debut with just 13 seconds left on the clock. However, the fight had begun in a completely different manner, prompting many to believe Lorenco had delivered a 10-8 round. However, apparently, that wasn't the opinion across the board.

Right when it felt like a draw was on the books, Thomas Petersen flipped the script with a late stoppage over Gabriel Lorenco . However, while the scorecards may be futile now, a peculiar judging decision has drawn attention.

'The Train' successfully took the fight to the ground early on, even though Lorenco quickly reversed the position. Unleashing a barrage of punches from the top, the UFC rookie landed 68 strikes and scored a knockdown in the first 5-minute sprint, against Petersen's 10 strikes. Some even saw the round as 10-7, underscoring its one-sided trajectory.

Still, somehow, 'The Black Mamba' hadn't done enough to impress Byrd. As questionable as the scoring may sound, however, there remains a slight catch.

The Chute Boxe fighter had also landed a knee to the head and neck region of Petersen while he was still grounded. That left fans scratching their heads as the referee didn't so much as warn the infractor for the illegal strike. It could be what ultimately contributed to Byrd's judging.

While Thomas Petersen eventually turned around the encounter, the scoring falls through on another layer.

Thomas Petersen Taken to Hospital After Brutal Three-Round Brawl

'The Train' may have had the last laugh on Saturday, but it wasn't Gabriel Lorenco who left the Octagon worse for wear. Thomas Petersen suffered considerable damage, especially in the first round, getting dropped multiple times.

Shortly following the fight, the heavyweight veteran was transported to the hospital for precautionary CT scans of his head and face. Besides Petersen, Murtazali Magomedov and Jonny Parsons were also sent out for mandatory medical evaluations.

The 31-year-old continued his trend of alternating wins and losses with this stoppage victory, highlighting a rather inconsistent promotional run with the UFC. Now, having bounced back from his submission loss to Valter Walker, the question is: can he retain this momentum? Or would the streak snap even before it picks up pace?