Home / News / Cody Garbrandt vs. Carlos Vera Reportedly Eyed for UFC Cleveland

NEW Cody Garbrandt vs. Carlos Vera Reportedly Eyed for UFC Cleveland Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Cody Garbrandt (left) vs. Carlos Vera (right) could face each other at UFC Cleveland on Feb. 13. IMAGO

Cody Garbrandt vs. Carlos Vera is reportedly in the works for UFC Cleveland on February 13, 2027.

From This Article 1 . Cody Garbrandt Plans to Retire After UFC Cleveland

Cody Garbrandt vs. Carlos Vera is reportedly in the works for UFC Cleveland on Feb. 13, according to MMA news social media page @the_mma_matchmaker. The fight hasn’t been confirmed by UFC, Garbrandt, or Vera. Carlos Vera teased returning to the octagon in early 2027 after being sidelined since his last fight against Josias Musasa on March 15, 2025. The announcement on IG read, “BREAKING NEWS!!!! Cody Garbrandt will take on Carlos Vera in what will likely be his retirement fight!!!! Despite all the fan speculation about a potential TJ Dillashaw trilogy, Carlos Vera is the man who’ll be the final UFC dance partner for No Love. Carlos Vera has had a long layoff since his upset win over Mususa, but now he’s injury free, he’s looking to upset the odds and fanbase again with his biggest win to date.”

In his final fight former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt takes on Carlos Vera at #ufccleveland. First reported: The MMA Matchmaker IG #ufc #mma #Cleveland https://t.co/6Ks4RTAGtr — TheStarched (@TheStarched) November 29, 2026 Cody Garbrandt Plans to Retire After UFC Cleveland The 35-year-old former bantamweight champion, in an interview with MMA Fighting, confirmed that he has one fight left on his UFC contract, which he’ll be fighting at UFC Fight Night 299 in his home state of Ohio. After that, he intends to retire from MMA “on his own terms” and focus on his RAF career and family. "So for me, there's going to be one more fight in the UFC, and then I can go out on my own terms... I had a great career, became a world champion. Wasn't supposed to make it this far in life, and here I am." Garbrandt jokingly suggested that he would like to have a trilogy fight against former rival T.J. Dillashaw as his last match. He said this while taking a dig at Dillashaw’s history with performance-enhancing drugs. "It'd be TJ Dillashaw, but we could do any amount of steroids, performance-enhancing drugs that we can and go out there and just f*ck each other up. That'd be great." Former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion retired after his loss to Aljamain Sterling via TKO (Round 2) on Oct. 22, 2022.