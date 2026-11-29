Cody Garbrandt won his Real American Freestyle debut with an 11-0 technical fall over Sergio Pettis.

Former #UFC champ Cody Garbrandt delivers an 11-0 tech fall shutout win over Sergio Pettis in his #RAF debut at RAF 15 👀 🎥 @MikeHeck_JR https://t.co/ympIsPmKj9

The entertaining exchange saw Pettis try to slow the pace with his hand fighting. But he didn’t stand a chance against Garbrandt's speed and wrestling pedigree. The Ohio State champion overwhelmed his opponent with his wrestling background to take home the victory at 1:28 of the second period.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt won his RAF debut fight against Sergio Pettis at RAF 15 at NOW Arena in Chicago on Saturday. The featherweight crossover bout saw Garbrandt dominate his opponent with an 11-0 technical fall shutout.

Cody Garbrandt Will Face Saba Lazishvili in his Next RAF Match

After beating Pettis, Cody Garbrandt is now scheduled to wrestle Saba Lazishvili at RAF 16 on Saturday, December 19, 2026, at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

The Georgian standout became immensely popular among the fans following the Abu Dhabi hotel altercation incident where Usman Nurmagomedov ambushed his close friend/training partner, former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Lazishvili made his RAF debut earlier this month against UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on November 14, 2026, and won.

Umar Nurmagomedov was originally scheduled to wrestle Urijah Faber, but he was pulled from the event after the viral hotel lobby brawl incident.

While on one side Garbrandt is starting his new career at RAF, on the other hand, he’s wrapping up his 12-year UFC run.

Ahead of his RAF debut, Garbrandt confirmed that he will retire after fighting out the last bout of his current contract at UFC Cleveland on Feb. 13. His last UFC opponent hasn’t been officially announced yet.