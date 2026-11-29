Baisangur Susurkaev confirms a sparring foot injury has forced him out of UFC 335 against Damian Pinas.

In his IG video , he told fans that he'll be pulling out of his Dec. 12 match against Damian Pinas because he broke his foot during sparring in training camp on Nov. 21.

Susurkev was scheduled to fight Damian Pinas on the UFC 335 main card . He broke the news on his Instagram on Nov. 28.

Just two weeks before his upcoming fight, undefeated middleweight prospect Baisangur Susurkev has officially withdrawn from the event because of a foot injury.

He filmed the video on Nov. 26, saying that he didn't want to go public with his news yet because he wanted to wait and see if his foot would heal and he could be back for his Dec. 12 fight.

“So, bad news. Unfortunately, I'm going to have to pull out of this fight that was supposed to take place on Dec I broke my leg last Saturday. Today is Nov. 26. There are 15-16 days left until the fight. I broke my leg a couple of days ago. I waited, didn't want to make it public."

"I was waiting to see what would happen. I somehow hoped I'd be able to numb the leg, that it would heal. I really hoped, and I still do. Today is Thursday, and I'll only post the video on Monday, in the case that I'm 100% not fighting. I'm still hoping for cortisol, that the doctor will let us do a cortisol shot, and that it will help us fight.”

He said that he had worked very hard for the past 2 months, trying to get into shape, physically and psychologically, for his fight against Pinas. However, the luck wasn't just on his side.

“A lot was put in, both money and time and nerves. There were injuries in this camp. I worked for more than 2 months, cut 11 kilograms, and had about 8 more to cut. I was in very strong shape, physically and psychologically. I could really see how I would beat him. He was a very comfortable opponent for me."

"And it added even more motivation that I was the underdog. It was my first main card fight. He was a strong opponent with good media presence. Unfortunately, to my great regret, it turned out the way it turned out. In any case, alhamdulillah, it's predestination. In any case. Well, maybe we'll postpone the fight, or they'll find him another opponent. Next Monday, I'll say how things stand. We'll be in touch."

Damian Pinas didn’t take the news very well. Check out his reaction here.

UFC 335 is set to take place on Dec. 12 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll be interesting to see who will step up against Damian Pinas at UFC 335on such short notice.