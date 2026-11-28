The UFC 335 matchup between Charles Oliveira and Diego Lopes (far left, third from left) has piqued the interest of Dustin Poirier (right).

Dustin Poirier has cautioned Diego Lopes ahead of his BMF title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 335.

In an edition of the Deep Waters podcast on UFC on Paramount+, UFC veterans Dustin Poirier, Jorge Masvidal, Chris Weidman, and Din Thomas addressed various topics.

Dustin Poirier, who fell to then- UFC lightweight champion Oliveira by way of a rear-naked choke submission maneuver back in 2021, has chimed in on the matchup. "The Diamond" drew an Aljamain Sterling comparison, whilst also directing words of caution at Lopes.

Charles Oliveira is all set to put his BMF championship on the line in a lightweight matchup against Diego Lopes .

They weighed in on the imminent Charles Oliveira vs. Diego Lopes BMF title tilt, alluding to the fact that both combatants are revered BJJ maestros. Oliveira and Lopes also received praise for their respective striking skills.

Moreover, Poirier suggested that Oliveira and former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling are both considered to be extremely skilled at finishing fights once they take someone's back. The former interim UFC lightweight champion stated:

"And don't give up your back, bro. And if you do get taken down, intelligently get yourself to the fence, use a whizzer, get up smart, don't give your back up 'cause once Charles -- he's like 'Aljo' -- once he gets on your back... If you can survive it. 'Cause I think he has the most rear-naked chokes in history."

Watch Dustin Poirier discuss the similarity between Charles Oliveira and Aljamain Sterling, as well as caution Diego Lopes below (*comments at the 7:50-minute mark of the video):

Charles "Do Bronx" Oliveira to headline UFC 335 with Diego Lopes

Charles Oliveira boasts the highest number of finish/stoppage victories (i.e., wins via submission or KO/TKO) in the UFC, at 21.

Additionally, in 49 professional mixed martial arts fights overall, including his fights outside the UFC MMA organization, the ex-UFC lightweight champion has secured 22 submission wins.

On the other hand, Diego Lopes has, in 36 professional mixed martial arts fights, accrued 12 submission victories. The two-time UFC featherweight championship challenger is counted among the very best grapplers in MMA today. He's also often lauded for his striking prowess, what with his terrifying knockout power and durability.

The consensus is that the victor of their fight could set themselves up for a UFC lightweight title shot, albeit after Arman Tsarukyan.

Tsarukyan is likely to face UFC lightweight kingpin Justin Gaethje for the belt early next year. Meanwhile, Oliveira will look to defend his BMF belt against Lopes in the headlining match of UFC 335 in Vegas on December 12.