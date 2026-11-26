DRICUS DU PLESSIS speaks to reporters after his victory over Kamaru Usman at UFC Fight Night OKC at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. Oklahoma City, United States

Dricus du Plessis says he has reached a verbal agreement with the UFC on his return opponent. He also shared when he plans to make his return.

After months of injury management, the former UFC Middleweight Champion is fully cleared and back in training , hoping to return to action soon.

In the main event, he beat Kamaru Usman by unanimous decision (50–45, 49–46, 49–46). During the fight, he suffered a significant hand injury, which kept him sidelined for the remainder of 2026.

After losing the middleweight belt to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in August 2025, Dricus du Plessis made a strong return to the UFC at Fight Night: Du Plessis vs. Usman in Oklahoma City on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

Dricus du Plessis Teases February 2027 Return

In a new interview with Fight Forecast, "Stillknocks" said he’s ready to make his UFC return in February 2027. He also confirmed that he and the UFC have agreed on an opponent, though an official contract hasn’t been signed yet.

“I said I’ll be ready to fight in February, but we’ve agreed to a fight, me and the UFC, we’ve come to an agreement, and the big news will be out soon,” he said. “I’m really happy, I’m really happy to announce finally, the next fight has been, no, it’s not signed, but I’ve confirmed.”

He also revealed that he asked for a fight against Khamzat Chimaev, but the UFC did not want to make that matchup just yet.

"I've asked for Khamzat. I asked for the fight. I said I want that fight, but they said they don't want to do that right now."

DDP is frustrated by delays at the top of the 185-pound division. He stated he does not want to wait on the sidelines and hopes to fight three times in 2027 to earn his way back to the title

"If I can get three fights in next year, I'd love that."

DDP has previously said that he wants to get his Middleweight belt back and then move up to the 205 division to test himself there.