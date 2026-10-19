Dricus du Plessis Eyes Two-Division Glory, Vows To Reclaim Middleweight Title Before Moving To 205

Dricus du Plessis has his sights set on becoming a two-division champion, vowing to reclaim the middleweight title before moving up to light heavyweight.

When Dricus du Plessis was the middleweight champion, the division was very active. He used to fight twice a year, always delivered thrilling fights, and did plenty of trash talk to build the hype around his bouts. Fans really connected with his style.

However, since losing his title to Khamzat Chimaev, he went quiet for a while. He has since bounced back with a win over Kamaru Usman and is now eyeing the middleweight belt again, with even bigger ambitions beyond that.

Dricus du Plessis Wants to Reclaim the Middleweight Belt

Dricus du Plessis wants to win back the UFC middleweight title before moving up to light heavyweight. He believes he is big enough to compete at 205 pounds and is confident he can become champion there too. During a recent show, he said, “I want to get my belt back and eventually go up to 205 and go test myself there. And I'm certain that I'll be a champion. I'm big enough for that division, and I'm certain I can be champion at that division as well.”