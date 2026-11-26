Dricus du Plessis wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev again but the UFC is not a fan of the rematch idea.

Former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis wants to run it back with the man who dethroned him last year. However, du Plessis has alleged that the promotion doesn't want to second his wish right now.

But now, the middleweight landscape has changed drastically. Sean Strickland, whom du Plessis has beaten twice, dethroned Chimaev earlier this year by split decision to recapture the throne.

At UFC 319 , "Stillknocks" was dominated by Khamzat Chimaev. The Chechen-born Emirati scored 12 takedowns and racked up control time of more than 21 minutes to capture the middleweight throne. Since the title fight was a one-sided affair, no one wanted to watch them run it back.

Strickland is now expected to run it back with Nassourdine Imavov next. Chimaev, meanwhile, wants to face the winner of Strickland vs. Imavov II

Du Plessis has also returned to winning ways with a dominant performance against Kamaru Usman. The Usman bout also showed how much he has improved his takedown defense and worked on his wrestling after the title loss.

Dricus Du Plessis Says UFC Doesn't Want to Give Him Chance to Rematch Chimaev

"Stillknocks" recently showed interest in fighting Khamzat Chimaev again during an interview with Fight Forecast, but as per du Plessis, the matchmakers rejected the idea. He also issued a warning to Chimaev.

"I've asked for Khamzat now. We said I want that fight and they said no. They don't want to do that right now. I said if that's the next fight they want to make, I'm definitely keen for that fight again because believe me, he's not fighting the same guy that he fought that night."

Check out the post below:

Dricus du Plessis Teases February Showdown

Dricus du Plessis also revealed during the same sitdown that UFC brass has agreed to a different matchup, although the bout has yet to be finalized. "Stillkoncks" wants to enter the octagon in February, and if everything goes as per plan and he recaptures the middleweight throne in 2027, he could very well make a move up to 205 lbs by the end of next year. He added:

"It's a difficult situation, but I said I'll be ready to fight in February. We've agreed to a fight. Me and the UFC, we've come to an agreement, and the big news will be out soon. I'm really happy. I'm really happy to announce finally. The next fight, it's not signed, but I've confirmed."

Check out the full interview below: