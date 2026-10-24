Dricus du Plessis's coach, Morne Visser, has revealed the UFC brass pitched a 205-pound Grand Prix Tourney, but they turned it down.

Dricus du Plessis' coach recently alleged that the UFC brass offered them a 205-lb Grand Prix tourney between du Plessis, Jiri Prochazka, Magomed Ankalaev, and Navajo Stirling..

The winners would then clash in a final, and the one who gets his hand raised will earn the opportunity to challenge undisputed light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg, who is currently sidelined while recovering from ACL surgery.

During a recent sit-down with Fight Forecast, coach Morne Visser said that the promotion came up with the idea to have four of the aforementioned fighters face each other in two bouts on the same night.

However, Visser and team did not want their fighter to move up and have rejected the offer.

"The UFC asked me three weeks ago for Dricus to move up to 205. They wanted the four guys to enter a pool and fight on one night. Then the winners would fight each other, and the winner of that would fight for the belt. But we want our belt back. We want the belt back, and we want to defend it once. I made that clear to the UFC."

Check out Morne Visser's comments below:

Visser also added that "Stillknocks" will be ready to fight in the first quarter of 2027 and believes top contender Imavov should be his next opponent while champion Sean Strickland "figures out" the issues with his contract.

Dricus Du Plessis Wants To Move Up But Has Unfinished Business in Middleweight For Now

Dricus Du Plessis lost his title to Khamzat Chimaev last year. The bout was a one-sided affair in which "Borz" controlled the South African for more than 21 minutes, scored 12 takedowns and landed 529 total strikes.

After being dethroned in humiliating fashion, du Plessis worked on his takedown defence and, in his comeback bout, defeated Kamaru Usman in a dominant performance.

"Stillknocks" wants to become a two-division UFC champion, but before moving up, he wants to get that strap back. During a sitdown with Sias du Plessis, the former middleweight titleholder said:

“I want to get my belt back and eventually go up to 205 and go test myself there. And I'm certain that I'll be a champion. I'm big enough for that division, and I'm certain I can be champion at that division as well.”

Du Plessis wants to get that strap back in 2027, defend it once, and then move up if an "opportunity is there."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below: