Dricus du Plessis Glad Khamzat Chimaev Loss Exposed Gaps in His Game
Dricus Du Plessis believes his loss to Khamzat Chimaev was a necessary step to learning the flaws in his game and he's glad it happened.
Every fighter hates losing, but for former UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis, dropping his belt to Khamzat Chimaev ended up being a blessing in disguise.
"Stillknocks" experienced his first defeat in nearly eight years when Chimaev outgrappled him to take the 185-pound title at UFC 319. While losing gold on the big stage is a tough pill to swallow, the South African standout believes the setback arrived right when he needed it most. For du Plessis, seeing his flaws laid bare on international television was the ultimate wake-up call.
Fixing the Flaws for Greatness
Reflecting on the loss, Du Plessis admitted that setbacks often reveal their purpose with time. He pointed out how his final pre-UFC loss at welterweight forced him to stop making brutal weight cuts and move up to middleweight, a decision that ultimately shaped his championship career.
"You don't understand why a loss needed to happen at the time, but later on, you realize it happened for a reason," Du Plessis explained. "My last loss, when I lost the title, was necessary because it exposed a small part of my game that I needed to fix to become the ultimate fighter in the world."
The 32-year-old hasn't let the stumble stall his momentum. Du Plessis quickly rebounded with an impressive five-round decision victory against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, proving his top-tier standing in the division. Holding an 10-1 record inside the Octagon, the former champion remains laser-focused on reclaiming his middleweight title before eventually testing his skills at light heavyweight.
Rather than making excuses for getting outworked on the mat, Du Plessis is taking full ownership. The loss forced him back to the drawing board to fix his defensive grappling and positional control. If history repeats itself, this minor hiccup might just be the catalyst that transforms "Stillknocks" from a former champion into a far more dangerous threat.