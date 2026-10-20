Dricus Du Plessis believes his loss to Khamzat Chimaev was a necessary step to learning the flaws in his game and he's glad it happened.

Every fighter hates losing, but for former UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis, dropping his belt to Khamzat Chimaev ended up being a blessing in disguise.

"Stillknocks" experienced his first defeat in nearly eight years when Chimaev outgrappled him to take the 185-pound title at UFC 319. While losing gold on the big stage is a tough pill to swallow, the South African standout believes the setback arrived right when he needed it most. For du Plessis, seeing his flaws laid bare on international television was the ultimate wake-up call.

Fixing the Flaws for Greatness

Reflecting on the loss, Du Plessis admitted that setbacks often reveal their purpose with time. He pointed out how his final pre-UFC loss at welterweight forced him to stop making brutal weight cuts and move up to middleweight, a decision that ultimately shaped his championship career.