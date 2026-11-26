Dricus du Plessis believes Ian Machado Garry will face brutal matchmaking after falling out of favour with the UFC over his performance against Islam Makhachev.

Now, losing that fight itself isn't an issue. However, his performance left a lot to be desired, at least as far as UFC CEO Dana White is concerned. During the event's post-fight press conference, White slammed Garry for not showing a killer instinct and going for the finish in the final round.

Garry is one of the top contenders in the welterweight division and most recently fought champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 330, where the Irishman lost by unanimous decision.

Dricus du Plessis believes hard times are coming for Ian Machado Garry in his UFC career. 'Stillknocks' feels the Irishman put himself in this position with an underwhelming performance against Islam Makhachev.

Du Plessis is now convinced that Garry has pi**ed off the promotion with his performance and is going to find himself thrown into the killers' row.

Dricus du Plessis' Prediction for Ian Garry

While Dricus du Plessis does not agree with many of Ian Machado Garry's outlooks on life, 'Stillknocks' is convinced of one thing: the Irishman is a great fighter.

Nevertheless, it seems the former middleweight champion, much like UFC CEO Dana White, was not convinced by Garry's performance against Makhachev. During a recent sit-down on the Fight Forecast show, the South African noted that Garry has fallen out of favour with the UFC following the fight and would now find himself facing one tough competitor after another:

"I mean, he's done good. Listen, my man's views are very questionable; I have to say that... But he's a good fighter. He's a great fighter. But he better know the UFC works in their ways, and they're gonna throw some killers at him. That's what the UFC is gonna do now because he pissed them off with that title fight. Like, let's not beat around the bush. He pissed them off. So now they're gonna try and come for him. That is it."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments about Ian Garry below:

Ian Garry Believes He Was More Dangerous Than Islam Makhachev

While the UFC brass is unhappy with how Ian Machado Garry approached his fight against Islam Makhachev, the Irishman, for his part, believes he did a good job and was even the more dangerous fighter on the feet compared to the Russian.

Speaking to Eze Talks Sports, the 29-year-old noted that he had the fight scored 2-2 heading into the final round. According to Garry, Makhachev only got the win because he scored a pivotal takedown and took his back during the dying moments of the fight:

"Look, I scored the fight 3-2 to him. I think it was 2-2 going into the final round. And he managed to finish the round on my back. Therefore, he has to win the fight. But I was more dangerous on the feet. I was able to stop his grappling. I did; I felt like I did everything well. And where I did everything well, so did he. So it was such a high-level fight, such an elite-level fight."

Check out Ian Garry's comments below (2:18):