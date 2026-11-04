After nearly two decades in professional MMA, Brazilian veteran Edson Barboza finally called time on his UFC career following a brutal knockout loss in August.

Barboza is booked to face fellow UFC veteran Rashid Magomedov in an unusual ACBJJ 'Battle Match' on November 13 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Just three months removed from his farewell inside the Octagon, the 40-year-old is preparing for another combat sports appearance, and this time, he will be allowed to bring his striking back into the equation- and that too in the ACBJJ circle!

Four consecutive defeats had made the decision understandable, even if walking away from the sport was never going to be easy for a fighter who had spent most of his life competing.

For the unversed, the intriguing matchup is set such that these contests go well beyond conventional Brazilian jiu-jitsu. With punches, kicks, elbows, and knees permitted alongside submissions, Barboza will be stepping into a format that offers a very different challenge from the grappling contest he took part in earlier this year.

ACBJJ's Battle Match rules allow fighters to use strikes with their hands and legs, including stomping kicks, as well as elbows, knees, and head strikes. Those attacks are permitted both standing and on the ground, while submissions and chokeholds are allowed without restriction.

That said, the only major restriction is that strikes above the collarbone are prohibited. Simply put, Barboza will have plenty of opportunities to use the weapons that made him the dangerous striker in the UFC.

Although, the Brazilian built his reputation on devastating kicks, including one of the most memorable spinning wheel-kick knockouts in UFC history against Terry Etim in 2012, his final chapter in the UFC, however, was considerably tougher.

Edson Barboza Retires from MMA After Knockout

The veteran announced his retirement after a second-round TKO defeat to Esteban Ribovics at UFC 330 in August. In hindsight, it was his fourth consecutive loss, following setbacks against Drakkar Klose, Jalin Turner and Lerone Murphy.

Sadly, the KO loss brought “Junior’s” professional record to 24-15 and ended a UFC run that had spanned more than a decade. Barboza had previously admitted that walking away could be difficult. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, he explained why the fighter in him might not be ready to accept a permanent goodbye.

Nevertheless, his return opponent, meanwhile, is hardly an unfamiliar name to longtime UFC fans. Magomedov, 42, went 5-1 during his UFC run between 2014 and 2017 and holds an overall MMA record of 26-6-1. The Russian has since competed under the PFL and ACA banners and most recently appeared in a combat jiu-jitsu contest against Kuat Khamitov at ACBJJ 20.

Barboza has already tested himself outside the UFC this year, taking on Shara Magomedov in a submission-only grappling contest at Hype Fighting Brazil in March. That bout ended in a draw. His November assignment, however, presents a different proposition, with striking once again permitted.

Rousimar Palhares vs. Andre Galvao Headlines ACBJJ 23

While Barboza and Magomedov are part of a stacked ACBJJ 23 lineup featuring several recognizable names from the MMA and grappling worlds, the main event will see former UFC fighter and WSOF champion Rousimar Palhares take on Andre Galvao in a Battle Match.

The contest revisits their memorable encounter at ADCC 2011, adding another chapter to a rivalry that has history behind it. The co-main event also brings together two UFC names, with Rodolfo Vieira and southpaw Kelvin Gastelum scheduled to compete in a no-gi match.

Elsewhere, former UFC fighters Rinat Fakhretdinov, Phil Rowe, Antonio Carlos Junior and Gleison Tibau will feature on the card. The announced lineup includes: