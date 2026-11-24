Aljamain Sterling is still scratching his head over his loss to Kevin Vallejos, and he wants the judges to start explaining their scoring methods.

After that fight, many fans claimed that Kevin Vallejos had shut down Sterling's game plan. However, the former champion has a different perspective. According to him, when Vallejos came to knock him out, Sterling made sure to mix his strikes with fake shots to keep him away and guessing. He explained that his wrestling isn't always about putting opponents on the mat:

Having rewatched the bout, "Funk Master" admitted on The Ariel Helwani Show that the fight was close. What baffled him were the two 30-27 scores, as he believes that he won the first two rounds and outstruck the 24-year-old in every round.

Last Saturday , Sterling faced Vallejos in the co-main event. Against one of the hardest hitters at 145 pounds, the 37-year-old played smart, staying busy with his jabs and using the threat of his takedowns to stop Vallejos from settling into a rhythm. Although "El Chino" stuffed most of his takedowns, Sterling kept outworking him on the feet. Even after all that, the judges still sided with Vallejos (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

"My game plan of wrestling is not always to take the guy down, but it's to make you think about it so that I can open up the striking."

That aforementioned approach, as per "Funk Master," is exactly what judges no longer award, as volume fighters like himself get punished for not swinging for knockouts.

"I'm not the most powerful puncher, and I could be honest with that. But I do know I can hit a lot of volume and I can make you work and I can outpace you and I can look for the finish that way," he added.

Aljamain Sterling Calls for Transparency From Judges After Close Kevin Vallejos Loss

With that in mind, Aljamain Sterling now wants answers. He believes judges should explain how they score fights so that fighters can know where they lagged behind and fix their mistakes. He said:

"I'm not trying to make excuses, but a little transparency would go a very long way. And maybe we still have these results, but at least we have answers so that we can make these adjustments or try to with our coaches and our team."

The former bantamweight champion is not the only one feeling burned by the judges lately. On the same night, Aleksandre Topuria dropped a split decision to Santiago Luna, and last month, at UFC 333, Merab Dvalishvili lost to Petr Yan on all three scorecards (48-47, 48-47, 48-47).

Although the wrestling specialist does have a point about transparency, the numbers show exactly why judges leaned the other side. Sterling landed more shots, while Vallejos won the significant strike battle 32-37 and shut down his wrestling.

The Argentine, a day after the fight, makes the same point on X:

"Strike count ≠ Damage This is not amateur boxing"