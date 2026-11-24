UFC Fight Night - Taira vs Park LAS VEGAS, NV - AUG 2: Danny Silva and Kevin Vallejos meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night - Taira vs Park on August 2, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. (Photo by Louis Grasse PxImages) Las Vegas, NV UFC Apex LAS VEGAS, NV United States

The 24-year-old featherweight has broken into the top three after earning a decision victory over former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

The Argentine star used his powerful striking and defended most of Sterling's takedown attempts to earn the nod from all three judges. He won the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28.

Following the victory, the Argentine immediately called for a title shot, an opportunity that now appears closer after his rise in the rankings.

Kevin Vallejos passed a major test against the veteran, defeating Aljamain Sterling by unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night in Qatar last weekend.

Despite recording more than three minutes of control time, Sterling struggled to create much offence. He also managed to take Vallejos down only once. However, the former bantamweight champion was unhappy with the judges' scoring.

Meanwhile, Vallejos improved his professional record to 19-1 with the victory. He remains undefeated in the UFC and is currently riding a five-fight winning streak. According to the UFC's official website, Vallejos is ranked No. 3 in the division, ahead of Lerone Murphy.

Is Vallejos Next in Line for a Title Shot?

Following his victory, Kevin Vallejos immediately approached UFC matchmaker Hunter Campbell to ask for a title shot while taking shots at his fellow contenders.

"I am the next champion. F*ck Jean Silva, f*ck Lerone Murphy, I am the next f**cking champion. Obviously, we have to see what Volkanovski decides, but I do believe that I'm on the table of the next contender to fight for the title," Vallejos revealed later.

At the moment, No. 1-ranked Jean Silva appears to be Vallejos' biggest competition for a shot at champion Alexander Volkanovski. Silva has suffered just one UFC loss and holds an 18-3 professional record.

What makes Silva's case even stronger is that he has already beaten Vallejos in their meeting on Dana White's Contender Series. As a result, that previous victory could prove to be a hurdle for the Argentine.

Meanwhile, Volkanovski has also expressed interest in moving up to challenge lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in a champion-versus-champion matchup. If that fight materialises, Vallejos vs. Silva could be considered for an interim title bout. However, the final decision will depend on Volkanovski and the UFC.