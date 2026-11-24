The polarizing Josh Hokit recently set aside his 'Incredible Hok' persona, if only for a brief moment, to heap praise on his UFC 334 opponent, Ciryl Gane.

In the lead-up to his title fight against Gane at UFC 334, things were no different. Hokit repeatedly brought up Gane's history of fouls, contributing to a turbulent build-up to their fight.

Hokit is one of the most polarizing fighters on the roster, known for his antics both inside and outside the Octagon. The 29-year-old has become notorious for his unpredictable and outlandish outbursts. Among his most notable moments are his distasteful comments about Michelle Obama at UFC Freedom 250.

Make no mistake, Josh Hokit wants to run it back against Ciryl Gane and get his hands on the UFC heavyweight title. However, the 29-year-old recently, briefly, dropped his 'Incredible Hok' persona to heap praise on the Frenchman.

However, with the dust settled, the American has acknowledged that Gane is, in fact, a nice guy.

Josh Hokit Breaks Character While Praising Ciryl Gane

Speaking to former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping on a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Josh Hokit spoke highly of Ciryl Gane. When Bisping brought up their respectful interaction following their UFC 334 clash, Hokit acknowledged that the Frenchman was a genuinely nice person:

"Man, he's such a nice guy. I hate admitting it."

Taken aback by the otherwise controversial fighter's shift in tone, Bisping jokingly told him not to break the script. Hokit continued:

"No man, he's a nice guy, bro. He reminds me of my football teammates in the locker room. But don't get it twisted, I gotta get my revenge. We ran into each other at the hospital. We were there until 5 a.m., 6 a.m. And he's all talking like you're gonna be champion one day. I'm like, I'm ready to go again right now. I need that belt. I don't want to be your friend. Stop saying nice things to me. But he's a nice guy. And it is what it is."

Check out Josh Hokit's comments below:

Despite dropping a unanimous decision to Gane, Hokit had a competitive outing at UFC 334, pressuring 'Bon Gamin' with relentless attacks throughout the fight. Many in the MMA community felt that 'The Incredible Hok' had done enough to earn the judges' nod. Unsurprisingly, Hokit now wants to run it back with 'Bon Gamin'.

Josh Hokit Says He Would've Beaten Ciryl Gane if There Was No Time Limit

Josh Hokit believes Ciryl Gane won the competition at UFC 334 but didn't necessarily win the fight. 'The Incredible Hok' is convinced that had there been no time limit, he would have been the one left standing in the Octagon.

During his aforementioned podcast appearance with Michael Bisping, Hokit pointed out that Gane looked considerably more exhausted after their fight, while he was still ready to go:

"Fifth round, I'm still flipping you off. Just know if there was no time limit, you're going to the death, I truly believe I would beat him in that rule set. If there was no time limit, I would have come out victorious. But he won the competition. I truly don't believe he won the fight, though. He won the competition; I'll give him that... I was still standing. He was the one that went on the cage and was showing how tired he was. I'm flipping him off still. I'm still willing to fight. I just ran out of time."

Check out Josh Hokit's comments below (1:03:05):