While the judges scored UFC 334 as a unanimous decision win for Ciryl Gane, Henry Cejudo believes Josh Hokit deserved the dub.

Ultimately, the judges' scorecards read 48-47 across the board in favor of Gane. 'Triple C' was quick to take to social media to express his displeasure with the decision.

At UFC 334, Hokit employed a high-pressure approach, giving Gane little breathing room to implement his usual stick-and-move tactics. The smothering nature of the American's offense kept Gane out of rhythm until the later rounds. In the final stretch, particularly the championship rounds, the Frenchman mounted a brilliant comeback with sharp, crisp striking and an impressive jab.

UFC 334 is done and dusted, and Ciryl Gane remains the undisputed heavyweight champion after edging out Josh Hokit in a hard-fought unanimous decision. Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo, however, has taken issue with the result and believes a rematch is in order.

Henry Cejudo Believes Josh Hokit Deserved The Win at UFC 334

Henry Cejudo seems to believe that, aside from a decisive fifth round for Ciryl Gane, Josh Hokit did enough to edge out the fight. Watching the results being announced live, 'Triple C' appeared flabbergasted by the verdict and was quick to call for a rematch:

"Oh wow. Guys, call me crazy, but I thought Josh Hokit won that fight. I think the most decisive round right now was maybe just the fifth for Gane. But man, I don't even know. Guys, there has to be a rematch. Josh Hokit freakin' won that fight! I had a whole script planned to talk about Hokit, what's next for him, maybe a Jon Jones, Pereira, there was a lot, but there's no way, man. Look at that boos going on. What do you guys think, man? Did you guys believe that Ciryl Gane won? I don't know; I disagree, guys."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments on Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit below:

UFC 334 marks the first loss of Hokit's professional MMA career. The 28-year-old had put together three wins against elite heavyweight competition in 2026 before coming up short against 'Bon Gamin'. As for Gane, he's currently riding a five-fight unbeaten streak and has picked up two wins in 2026, including a second-round TKO victory over Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250 earlier this year.

Ciryl Gane Dubs Josh Hokit "The Future"

While Ciryl Gane prevailed at UFC 334 to remain the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, 'Bon Gamin' recognizes Josh Hokit's potential and believes his opponent has plenty more to offer the division.

During his post-fight Octagon interview with Joe Rogan, the Frenchman admitted it was a tough fight and tipped Hokit as the future of the weight class:

"He didn't surprise me. I knew already. All the people were underestimating him, not me. This guy is the future. He did so well tonight. It was a tough fight."