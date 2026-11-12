Josh Hokit Deems Himself a "Hall of Famer" Ahead of UFC 334

Josh Hokit already fancies himself a UFC Hall of Famer ahead of his heavyweight title clash against Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 clash

Now, after four wins in the world's premier MMA promotion, Hokit stands inches away from achieving one of the biggest glories in the sport: the undisputed heavyweight championship. The 28-year-old is set to face Ciryl Gane for the belt this Saturday, Nov. 14, at UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden.

From the very first time he set foot inside the UFC Octagon, Josh Hokit has been unstoppable in his rise through the heavyweight ranks. The American remains undefeated in the promotion, and while that impressive record has certainly played a role in his ascent, it is arguably his polarizing and often eccentric personality that has introduced him to the wider MMA fandom.

It looks like 'The Incredible Hok's confidence in himself knows no bounds. Hokit already fancies himself a UFC Hall of Famer.

Josh Hokit says he is already a UFC Hall of Famer

While Josh Hokit's rise in the UFC has certainly been aided, in part, by his explosive personality and outlandish antics during public appearances, the American has also been a force to reckon with inside the Octagon.

Hokit has three finishes and a wildly entertaining unanimous decision victory to his name so far in the promotion, with his UFC 327 fight against Curtis Blaydes widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight slugfests in recent memory. And Hokit was sure to remind everyone of that during his recent interview with UFC.com:

Proclaiming that he is wholly deserving of a main event under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, Hokit said:

"This is where legends come to fight, or they have fought here, and I see myself as a living legend already. My third fight, that's a Hall of Fame fight, and so I'm already a Hall of Famer, you know? And that was just the third fight. This is my fifth fight in the UFC, so I think I belong here."

Josh Hokit Vows to Overcome Ciryl Gane's Size Advantage at UFC 334

Josh Hokit has never been shy about addressing his size disadvantage at heavyweight. In the past, Hokit has even suggested that he could drop down to 205 pounds or perhaps try his luck at middleweight. Naturally, heading into UFC 334, there has been plenty of conversation about the size difference between Hokit and a natural heavyweight like Ciryl Gane.

Hokit is listed at 6'1" and 231 pounds, while Gane stands at 6'5" and 248 pounds. When one fan recently pointed it out, even dubbing 'The Incredible Hok' "a middleweight" in a social media post, the fighter was quick to respond:

"'Not by might, nor by power, but by my spirit.' I’ll show the world what an average human body is capable of. Stay tuned."

Check out Josh Hokit's response below: