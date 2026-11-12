Josh Hokit wasted little time in calling out Daniel Cormier over his remarks about him on social media during their sit-down.

For context, Daniel Cormier has never been particularly fond of Josh Hokit’s eccentric antics during UFC events. The former two-division champion was especially irked by Hokit’s distasteful comments about Michelle Obama during the White House event. Reacting on social media, Cormier called out the heavyweight contender, arguing that he had squandered a golden opportunity to win over fans.

However, the 28-year-old's antics, particularly his more unruly remarks, such as his comments about Michelle Obama at UFC Freedom 250, have rubbed many the wrong way. Among them is Daniel Cormier, who has publicly voiced his displeasure with the heavyweight on social media. Now, as Hokit sat down with 'DC' ahead of UFC 334, he made sure to call out the former two-division champion over his comments.

Josh Hokit has quickly become one of the most polarizing figures in the UFC and MMA. While his 2026 campaign has been nothing short of stellar, it's safe to say that his 'Incredible Hok' persona played a significant role in the American's ascent through the heavyweight ranks, ultimately helping him secure a title fight against Ciryl Gane.

Earlier this week, Hokit sat down with Cormier for an interview ahead of his UFC 334 heavyweight title showdown against Ciryl Gane at Madison Square Garden. And, sure enough, the controversial heavyweight was his polarizing self during the sit-down, wasting little time in calling out 'DC' over his previous remarks about him on social media. Hokit said:

"You're over here talking all this (expletive deleted) online, and I thought we were friends. Hey, real friends. You have my number, though. This is almost like Dominic Cruz sitting right here right now, and you're on the other side... Friends talk to each other. They text. I was going for you vs. Jon Jones, and you're gonna do this to me?"

Hokit didn't stop there, but went berserk on Cormier, adding:

"Listen, he's just mad that he knocks himself out every time he (censored) takes off a turtleneck with that big-a** head. Talking about this online? Listen, he's just mad that his second language is echolocation with his dolphin forehead. I'm on your (expletive deleted.) You want to get on my bad side? I'm roasting you."

Check out Josh Hokit's comments about Daniel Cormier below:

Hokit then demanded that Cormier apologize for his supposed infraction, and when the veteran refused, the soon-to-be heavyweight title challenger suggested that Real America Freestyle (RAF) set up a wrestling match between the two.

Josh Hokit Lays Bare His Game Plan for Ciryl Gane

Josh Hokit believes Ciryl Gane wants to wrap up his fights quickly and has an innate fear of going into the later rounds and tiring out. During the aforementioned interview, Daniel Cormier asked him whether, given that assessment, pressuring Gane and draining his gas tank from the get-go would be Hokit's strategy at UFC 334.

Suffice it to say, Hokit is making no secret of his game plan for the Frenchman. The No. 5-ranked heavyweight recognizes that he's not going to beat Gane at his own game and, as such, will have to make it "ugly" if he wants to get his hand raised. Hokit said:

"I mean, there is no secret to that. Ciryl Gane, I'm not gonna beat him at a pitter-patter game. I'm not gonna beat him dancing around. He dances around. He's gonna win that fight every time. You see a guy that's moving that quick. That's his game. My game has to be making it ugly. Has to be making it dirty. Especially with my height and size vs. his height and his size. It has to be like this. There's no secret to what has to be done."

Check out Josh Hokit's comments below (6:17):