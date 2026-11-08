Josh Hokit (pictured) is headed into the first UFC world title fight of his MMA career.

Josh Hokit has revisited his controversial remarks regarding Michelle Obama ahead of his imminent UFC heavyweight title shot.

In an appearance on the Double Coverage Podcast, Josh Hokit was seemingly questioned about whether he'd like to take the opportunity to clear the air on the incident.

Hokit bested Derrick Lewis via TKO at the UFC White House (UFC Freedom 250) event, following which he labeled Michelle Obama "a man" in his post-fight Octagon interview .

Josh Hokit has found himself in hot water yet again, reigniting his Michelle Obama controversy from his infamous Octagon speech that came at UFC Freedom 250 in June.

Hokit, in response, implied that he'd "apologize to absolutely nobody." The American athlete mimicked gunshots and implied that he's simply targeting everyone, making them "feel some type of way."

He jibed, "All you offended. It is what it is. But I'm making you feel some type of way. And I am here to cross a line like a Mexican."

In an apparent reference to the polarizing socio-political talking point regarding illegal immigration into the United States of America from neighboring Mexico, he questioned whether his aforementioned assertion was also offensive. For context, Hokit is said to be of mixed heritage -- Caucasian European on the paternal side and Mexican on his maternal side.

Going by the moniker "The Incredible Hok," the Californian put forth a "bar" -- affirming that he's here to "piss people off" and that he's "the sh**."

Josh Hokit draws dinosaur comparison to defend his Michelle Obama comments

In addition to reigniting the Michelle Obama row from earlier this year, Josh Hokit vehemently defended the controversial remark he made against the former US first lady. Drawing a dinosaur comparison, he suggested that if his claim isn't true, people mustn't be offended.

Hokit said, "If I said Michelle Obama is a dinosaur, is everyone gonna be mad?"

He added, "So what's going on? What's going on? 'Cause if it's fake like everybody else is saying, then no problem. It's all fun and games. You know what I'm saying? 'Cause that's how I see it. It's just fun and games. So if it's not true, it's not true. Boom."

As of this time, Hokit is booked to compete in his maiden UFC world championship match, which will come a couple of days after his 29th birthday. The American will face reigning UFC heavyweight champion, France's Ciryl Gane, in the headlining matchup of UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 14.

Watch Josh Hokit address his Michelle Obama debacle and more below (*comments at the 44:22-minute mark of the video):