UFC fighter Josh Hokit responds to veteran cutman Brad Tate's "here today, gone tomorrow" remark.

On the new episode of Studio Show Podcast , UFC bantamweight Ethyn Ewing criticized Hokit's over-the-top persona. He predicted that while Hokit draws numbers now, he will be forgotten quickly rather than remembered like Conor McGregor or Bruce Lee.

Despite his failure , Josh Hokit’s stock and popularity surged significantly after the main event fight at MSG. But some believe he's still overrated.

After an undefeated streak of 10 wins, Josh Hokit was handed his first UFC loss at UFC 334 on Nov. 14. The UFC Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane defeated him via unanimous decision to take home the victory.

UFC veteran cutman Brad Tate high-fived Ewing and agreed with his assessment during the episode, adding to earlier remarks where Tate called Hokit "all talk" over his ongoing feud with Jon Jones.

Josh Hokit Calls UFC Veteran Cutman Brad Tate Two-Faced

Reacting to these remarks, Josh Hokit blasted Ethyn Ewing and Brad Tate on Instagram Stories with a snake emoji, dismissing Ewing's relevance and calling Tate two-faced.

"A bunch of dumb f**** that are involved in this sport. Whoever this guy is, 'Here today, gone tomorrow'? I'm a Hall of Famer just after my 3rd UFC fight. And (the) cut guy always is nice to me in person but always be sneak dissing, f*** outta here."

The 29-year-old has been campaigning for a rematch against Gane, but Gane is expected to face Tom Aspinall in a rematch once Aspinall recovers from eye surgery.

Hokit has also expressed that he wants to fight Alex Pereira if he doesn’t get a rematch with Gane. He said he doesn’t care whether he wins or loses. He just wants to get inside the octagon against Pereira.