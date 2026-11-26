MMA Referee and Judge Chris Leben opens up about sacrifices one has to make to become a professional MMA official.

Leben said that it took him six years to reach the level he is at today, and his journey was filled with many hardships and sacrifices.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show , the former UFC fighter detailed the level of grind it takes to become a professional MMA official.

The road to becoming a professional official in the mixed martial arts business isn’t easy. Current MMA referee and judge Chris Leben has recently shared what it takes to become one.

He said people with aspirations of becoming an MMA official need to accept the bitter truth that they might have to work for free during the initial years of their career.

Chris Leben: ‘You’re Not Doing It For The Money’

Chris Leben added that one should get into the business, not for financial stability but for one’s love and passion for the sport.

“It took me six years to get to this level. You better be ready to work for free for a few years... You're not doing it for the money,” Leben stated. “You gotta officiate because you love to do it. You love the sport. You wanna give back.”

Leben added that it’s also important for the MMA promotions that they pay their best officials fairly; otherwise, they will eventually quit in search of something better.

“After you do it for many years and you become the best in your field, if you wanna keep that guy... you should pay him what he's worth,” he said. “Otherwise, eventually he's going to get burnt out.”

Former UFC fighter and current MMA referee and judge Chris Leben shares insight into the grind it takes to become a professional MMA official: “It took me six years to get to this level. You better be ready to work for free for a few years... You're not doing it for the money. You gotta officiate because you love to do it. You love the sport. You wanna give back. After you do it for many years and you become the best in your field, if you wanna keep that guy... you should pay him what he's worth. Otherwise, eventually he's going to get burnt out.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 25, 2026

Leben returned to MMA after a nearly 13-year MMA layoff at age 46 on November 21, 2026, when he defeated 51-year-old Yoshihiro Akiyama by split decision at Black Combat 17 in Seoul, South Korea, before confirming his permanent retirement.