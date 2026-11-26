Sean Strickland doesn't take accusations of holding up the UFC middleweight division lightly and is always prepared to return fire.

While reports suggested that the two were booked to throw down in a middleweight title fight at UFC 335 in December, the bout never came to fruition after Strickland accused the UFC of lowballing his pay. 'Tarzan' lashed out at the UFC via a series of social media posts and threatened to quit MMA to be able to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match for a hefty paycheck.

Strickland is the reigning UFC middleweight champion and is coming off a split-decision victory over Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328 in May, where he reclaimed the 185-pound title. Strickland was widely expected to face Nassourdine Imavov in a rematch next, given that the Frenchman is on an impressive five-fight win streak.

Sean Strickland doesn't take accusations of holding up the UFC middleweight division lightly and is always prepared to return fire.

The matter escalated to a whole new level after a frustrated Imavov pulled up on Strickland at the UFC PI, demanding that he sign the fight contract and even offering $500,000 from his own pocket. While the matter remains unresolved, Imavov appears to be the frontrunner to challenge Strickland for the title next. However, some seem to see the lack of an official announcement as a hurdle to divisional movement.

Sean Strickland Fires Back at Accusations of Holding Up Division

After an X-based MMA handle called @TheUFCStats called out Sean Strickland for allegedly causing the middleweight division to stall, the American fighter responded by clarifying that he doesn't pick when the fights happen. Posting a picture of Strickland, @TheUFCStats wrote:

"It's time to have this conversation. He's holding up the division."

The reigning UFC middleweight champion was in no mood to be polite and took to the comments to issue a response, writing:

"Relax p*ssy. The UFC picks the date not me."

When Sean Strickland Threatened to Quit UFC for Jake Paul Boxing Match

In October, Sean Strickland took to social media to slam the UFC for underpaying fighters and brought up Conor McGregor's alleged multi-million payday for facing Max Holloway in their short-lived and ill-fated rematch at UFC 329 in July.

In an X post, 'Tarzan' claimed that he wasn't keen on competing in the UFC unless they paid him more and was "contemplating" reaching out to Jake Paul for a boxing match at 205 pounds. He wrote:

"I gotta be honest, unless things change with the UFC, I'm kinda over it. McGregor makes $30 million to fight for 30 seconds and they don't want to pay us a fraction of it. Contemplating just going to 205, knocking out my contract, and scrapping with @jakepaul. That sounds fun."