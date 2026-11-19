Khamzat Chimaev already has his next wrestling match lined up. He will take on former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans.

That win improved Chimaev's RAF record to 5-0. Before Weidman, he also beat Dillon Danis, Tyron Woodley, Gilbert Burns, and Robbie Lawler. His debut against Danis was the most impressive, as he pinned him in just 44 seconds and set an RAF record.

The announcement came just days after "Borz" beat Chris Weidman at RAF Abu Dhabi. The 42-year-old took the match against Chimaev on short notice after Colby Covington pulled out because of an injury. Even so, Weidman could not score a single point against Chimaev. Thus, he was handed a 10-0 loss by technical fall.

On Tuesday, Real American Freestyle announced that the two will headline RAF 16 on Dec. 19, and the light heavyweight crossover title is on the line. The event will take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, NY

After his win against "The All-American," the RAF champion was not done yet. Earlier this week, during an interview with the Hustle show, "Borz" teased a grappling match with the Long Island native in Dubai on Dec. 19. However, that match is no longer an option, as RAF has scheduled him to face Evans on the same night in New York.

As for Khamzat Chimaev's UFC career, the 32-year-old has not stepped in the octagon since May, when he lost his middleweight title to Sean Strickland by split decision at UFC 328. That loss was his first and only in his MMA career. He told the National:

"I told them give me a fight the next day . But I’m still waiting, still waiting."

Rashad Evans Set for RAF Debut at 47

Rashad Evans, on the other hand, will step onto the mats for the first time at 47. Before he became a UFC champion, "Suga" wrestled in Division I at Michigan State. He then went on to win the UFC light heavyweight title and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2019.

Since 2018, the 47-year-old has mostly been away from combat sports. He returned in January 2022 for one fight at Eagle FC 44 and beat Gabriel Checco by decision. Last year in April, he was set to box Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, but that fight was cancelled.

Now the UFC Hall of Famer will face a man who is 15 years younger and riding a 27-match win streak in wrestling.