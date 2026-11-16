Khamzat says he is not done with Chris Weidman yet.

The win kept the 32-year-old unbeaten in promotion. He is now 5-0 in the RAF after outscoring Robbie Lawler by 11-0 at RAF 14 in Oct. Weidman, meanwhile, is down 0-2, as he previously lost his RAF debut to Colby Covington in May.

At RAF Abu Dhabi, "Borz" dominated the match from the start. He used his collar tie to take “The All-American” down and led 5-0 after the P1. In the second period, Chimaev reversed Weidman into a throw, while his points kept piling up until he reached 10-0 and won by technical fall.

This past Saturday, the two former middleweight champions headlined RAF Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena. Chimaev was originally set to face Colby Covington , but because of an injury, Covington pulled out, and Weidman stepped in as a replacement on five days' notice.

Now, the Chechen-born fighter wants to face Weidman once again, but this time in a grappling match, just to test how good Weidman really is at it.

Khamzat Chimaev Wants to “Send Him Into Retirement for Good”

A few hours ago, during an interview with the Hustle show, Khamzat Chimaev revealed that he wants to test Weidman in a potential grappling match in Dubai and set the date for Dec. 19. He said:

“Right now we need to test Chris in grappling, to see who’s better. I’m not announcing it yet, but I just said it, so you can say it.”

Thereafter, he made his intentions known. He said:

“Yeah, now I’ve still got to choke him out. Send him into retirement for good.”

Check out Khamzat Chimaev’s comments below:



However, neither Chimaev's team nor Weidman has officially confirmed the match yet.



Chris Weidman Promised a Tough Test for Chimaev

Before their RAF match on Saturday, "The All-American" was confident that he would give Chimaev the hardest wrestling test of his career. The two-time NCAA Div 1 champion told The National:

“I think I’m his hardest match he’s ever had with grappling and wrestling. We’ll find out how great Chimaev’s wrestling really is in this match. I promise you.”

However, his plans were unsuccessful. The 42-year-old, who retired from MMA in 2025, could not score a single point against "Borz."

A grappling match would give Weidman a chance to redeem himself while also allowing Chimaev to do what he couldn't in Abu Dhabi and submit Chris Weidman.