Khamzat Chimaev Hints at Grappling Rematch With Chris Weidman in Dubai
Khamzat says he is not done with Chris Weidman yet.
This past Saturday, the two former middleweight champions headlined RAF Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena. Chimaev was originally set to face Colby Covington, but because of an injury, Covington pulled out, and Weidman stepped in as a replacement on five days' notice.
At RAF Abu Dhabi, "Borz" dominated the match from the start. He used his collar tie to take “The All-American” down and led 5-0 after the P1. In the second period, Chimaev reversed Weidman into a throw, while his points kept piling up until he reached 10-0 and won by technical fall.
The win kept the 32-year-old unbeaten in promotion. He is now 5-0 in the RAF after outscoring Robbie Lawler by 11-0 at RAF 14 in Oct. Weidman, meanwhile, is down 0-2, as he previously lost his RAF debut to Colby Covington in May.
Now, the Chechen-born fighter wants to face Weidman once again, but this time in a grappling match, just to test how good Weidman really is at it.
Khamzat Chimaev Wants to “Send Him Into Retirement for Good”
A few hours ago, during an interview with the Hustle show, Khamzat Chimaev revealed that he wants to test Weidman in a potential grappling match in Dubai and set the date for Dec. 19. He said:
“Right now we need to test Chris in grappling, to see who’s better. I’m not announcing it yet, but I just said it, so you can say it.”
Thereafter, he made his intentions known. He said:
“Yeah, now I’ve still got to choke him out. Send him into retirement for good.”
Check out Khamzat Chimaev’s comments below:
However, neither Chimaev's team nor Weidman has officially confirmed the match yet.
Chris Weidman Promised a Tough Test for Chimaev
Before their RAF match on Saturday, "The All-American" was confident that he would give Chimaev the hardest wrestling test of his career. The two-time NCAA Div 1 champion told The National:
“I think I’m his hardest match he’s ever had with grappling and wrestling. We’ll find out how great Chimaev’s wrestling really is in this match. I promise you.”
However, his plans were unsuccessful. The 42-year-old, who retired from MMA in 2025, could not score a single point against "Borz."
A grappling match would give Weidman a chance to redeem himself while also allowing Chimaev to do what he couldn't in Abu Dhabi and submit Chris Weidman.