Stipe Miocic says Francis Ngannou would have the edge over Jon Jones in a hypothetical heavyweight fight.

Speaking in a new interview with Casino.org, the retired two-time UFC heavyweight champion weighed in on the potential matchup between the two men who last defeated him.

Since Miocic has shared the octagon with both the heavyweight champions, something only a few fighters have done, he knows how both of them perform inside the cage and who would have the "edge" over the other.

Stipe Miocic fought his last two UFC fights against Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones . Jon Jones beat him at UFC 309 in November 2025 via TKO, and Ngannou defeated Miocic at UFC 260 in March 2021 via knockout.

Stipe Miocic Claims Francis Ngannou Would Hold The Advantage Over Jon Jones

He said he’d love to see a Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones fight, and he thinks Ngannou would take home the victory if and when the match takes place.

"I'd like to see this fight. I think Francis would have the edge. I think this because he's simply been more active. Francis seems to get better every fight, that's what I noticed with Francis from the first fight to the second one."

Despite leaning toward Ngannou, Stipe Miocic warned that it would not be wise to overlook Jones's fight IQ and grappling.

“But you can never count out Jones. He's just so crafty and smart, and he's great on the ground."

Former #UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic — who has faced BOTH fighters — weighs in on a potential Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou matchup Agree? 🤔 https://t.co/zHfNBXo49E — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) November 25, 2026

Speaking with Casino.org, Stipe Miocic has said that he’s open to coming out of his retirement for the right monetary offer.

"I guess there’s always a chance of coming out of retirement. Never say never. I’d probably fight anyone. I’ve never really cared about who I fought, so there’s no dream fight. But if there’s a lot of money involved, then I would definitely do it."