A major tell in Jiri Prochazka's game seems to have helped Navajo Stirling neutralize the former light heavyweight champion's offensive efforts at UFC Qatar.

As it turns out, this discovery seems to have given the City Kickboxing fighter a notable advantage during their encounter, eventually helping him score a second-round KO over the former light heavyweight champion.

Nevertheless, it seems Navajo Stirling seems to have uncovered a major tell in Prochazka's game. Reflecting on their UFC Qatar fight, Stirling noted how he picked up on a quick little movement Prochazka makes just before blitzing forward with an attack.

Jiri Prochazka has long been one of the most enigmatic fighters in the UFC. With his stutters and feints, the Czech fighter has developed a reputation for being an unpredictable striker.

Navajo Stirling Reveals Jiri Prochazka's tell

At UFC Qatar, Navajo Stirling was initially taken aback by just how fast Jiri Prochazka was. During a recent interview with Jorge Masvidal, the 29-year-old recalled how quickly the Czech fighter would close the distance on him.

The Kiwi, however, eventually picked up on a major tell in Prochazka's game. He noticed that the former champion's feet would become particularly "kinetic" just before he blitzed forward with an attack. Stirling said:

"It was fast as hell out there. I was like, how the f**k did he get all the way from way back there all the way over here that fast? Then I started looking at his feet. He's getting real kinetic with his feet. Like he does a little tell he's doing before he's going. And every time I see him getting ready to go, doing that same look. I was like, yeah, he's about to come in real fast. I just felt like I was ready every time. Then he would hit that blitz, and he'd start moving his head. I just stayed disciplined."

Stirling, however, realised that he didn't have to meet Prochazka's fire with fire. Instead, he simply had to position himself and remain composed, making himself look ready to engage, which forced the Czech fighter to give him back the space:

"I was like, don't throw big. Just keep your frame and stick your jab, and just look ready because he'll back off. Eugene, my coach, was like, if you just keep your feet a little bit here, he will look at you and be like, 'Oh, maybe not yet.' And yeah, every time I did that, he gave me the space back."

Check Navajo Stirling's comments below:

Navajo Stirling Says Jiri Prochazka Felt Weak in the Clinch

As quick as Jiri Prochazka is on his feet, Navajo Stirling feels the Czech fighter is undersized at light heavyweight and not as strong in the grappling department.

During a recent interview with Home of Fight, Stirling recalled his UFC Qatar bout against Prochazka, noting that the former champion felt surprisingly weak in the clinch. He added that the only reason he did not pursue a level change was his desire to beat 'BJP' at his own game:

"We got into a clinch, and my first thought was like, 'Holy s**t, this guy's real weak in the clinch.' Very fast fighter; his quality is that he's quick. He's a very lean . I came into fight week lighter because I knew he was a light fighter... Even then I was still like way bigger in size. Getting into the clinch, I was like, 'F**k, I could take this guy down and really just like get on top and smoke him.' But it was like a bit of an ego thing; I was like, 'If I'm gonna beat this guy, I'm gonna beat him at his game.'"

Check Navajo Stirling's comments below: