Navajo Stirling's decision to pursue a fight with Magomed Ankalaev instead of targeting UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg has upset many.

Reacting to the criticism, Stirling, in an interview with Home of Fight, revealed why he chose not to pursue the light heavyweight title.

Instead of going for the light heavyweight gold after the big win, Stirling has diverted his attention to Magomed Ankalaev. A lot of people feel upset about this decision and have voiced their criticism towards the New Zealander.

Navajo Stirling (12-0) knocked out former champion Jiří Procházka (32-7-1) in Round 2 of their light heavyweight clash in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Procházka vs. Stirling in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 21.

Stirling said that he doesn’t understand why people are upset with him. Ulberg is still trying to get back to the gym to train. Even if Ulberg fought someone else first, he would have to build himself back up, so Stirling says "there's no real rush."

Navajo Stirling: 'If You Believe You're the Best, It Shouldn't Really Matter Who You Fight'

Stirling argued Ankalaev will get his title shot regardless, and that Stirling will have to fight him someday, so he feels why not go after him now. He also said he's "only looking up" and wants to beat another former champion.

"Everyone's getting angry at me. I'm like, 'Bro, what the hell? Even if I'm doing what you're telling me to do, that wouldn't happen anyways, but I'll fight on the way,” said Stirling. "I think I'll destroy the bro. I think that's what people think, because Ankalaev's got such a bad reception for some reason; people don't like him.”

"So, people don't want him to have a shot at the belt or something, but he's the No. 1, so he's going to get his shot regardless, and you're going to have to fight the guy someday, but why not now?” he added. “If you believe you're the best, it shouldn't really matter who you fight. I think for me, it's more so I'm not fighting down anymore. I'm only looking up."

City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman has confirmed that Carlos Ulberg and Navajo Stirling will not fight each other for the UFC light heavyweight title. Stirling has also clarified why he chose to fight his City Kickboxing teammate Carlos Ulberg.