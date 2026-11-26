Brendan Schaub wants Navajo Stirling (left inset) to show no hesitation in calling out Carlos Ulberg (right inset).

Brendan Schaub believes Eugene Bareman and City Kickboxing's code of honor should not supersede Navajo Stirling's dream of becoming a world champion.

City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman has since confirmed the two will not be fighting each other, noting that one of the first things fighters agree to when joining his gym is that they would never face their teammates in competition.

Even during his post-fight interview in Qatar, Stirling stayed away from calling for a title shot, with many criticizing him for the same.

With four wins in 2026, Navajo Stirling has emerged as one of the top contenders in the UFC light heavyweight division. Following his recent win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC Qatar, many see him as the next contender for the championship. However, complicating such dreams is one major factor: Carlos Ulberg, the reigning champion, is Stirling's teammate at City Kickboxing.

Brendan Schaub, for one, disagrees with this logic and feels Stirling should find a new home for himself.

Brendan Schaub Urges Navajo Stirling to Find a New Gym

Brendan Schaub was among the first to call out Navajo Stirling for his hesitation to challenge Carlos Ulberg for the title.

In a recent YouTube video, Schaub insisted Stirling needed to prioritize his dreams over his supposed brotherhood with Ulberg. 'Big Brown' argued that once his career was over, only his own success would carry him and his family for the rest of their lives.

Following Eugene Bareman's declaration that he would not allow a fight between his two stars, Schaub has urged Stirling to take drastic measures, noting that any supposed 'code of honor' should never supersede a young man's dream:

"Navajo needs to find a new gym. Period. A team's 'code of honor' shouldn’t stop a young man’s dream. That’s just dumb, and Navajo will regret it. What’s good for Eugene isn’t good for Navajo."

Check out Brendan Schaub's advice for Navajo Stirling below:

Tim Welch Proposes How Navajo Stirling and Carlos Ulberg Should Approach Potential Title Fight

Sean O'Malley's coach, Tim Welch, does not think fighting a teammate for the title is necessarily a bad thing. In fact, Welch believes there is a healthier way to look at it.

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Welch and his crew addressed whether Stirling would be the next man to challenge for the 205-pound strap, with the coach proposing how the pair should handle the situation:

"With a teammate, it's almost, you gotta treat it like a celebration. 'We made it to the pinnacle. We're gonna be making the most money... Let's decide who's gonna leave the fight camp, and then just say, let's go out there, go to war for 25 minutes, and just see what happens.' Everyone's goal is to be the champion of the world."

Check out Tim Welch's comments on the Navajo Stirling-Carlos Ulberg dilemma: