Navajo Stirling says the MMA culture in New Zealand makes it particularly difficult for him to face his City Kickboxing teammate, Carlos Ulberg.

During a recent sit-down with former two-time welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal, Stirling laid bare why a potential fight between the two is more complicated than one might think.

However, there's a complication. Stirling's City Kickboxing teammate, Carlos Ulberg, is the reigning 205-pound champion, and the New Zealander is not keen on fighting his teammate for the title.

Navajo Stirling has had a pretty busy 2026, adding four wins to his UFC resume. While he was hardly a title contender at the beginning of the year, his recent knockout win over Jiri Prochazka has seen him emerge as one of the favourites to fight for the title.

Navajo Stirling Says MMA in New Zealand is Different from America

Navajo Stirling says the MMA scene can be quite different outside of America. While the continental United States has massive MMA gyms and facilities like American Top Team, Stirling insists things are quite different back home.

Speaking to Jorge Masvidal, the 29-year-old marvelled at the gigantic gyms in America, noting that it might be common for teammates to fight each other there:

"Yeah. It's like way different here in New Zealand. It's not like America. I've seen, like, ATT. Just massive. You guys got like rooms on rooms. Training partners, coaches. It's not like that . I would imagine a place like that, it would be normal to fight teammates."

Masvidal was quick to acknowledge Stirling's assessment, noting there were indeed times when five or six fighters from the same gym were scheduled to fight one another.

Stirling, however, maintains that the mixed martial arts scene is quite different for the Kiwis, often boiling down to smaller gyms and a smaller group of people:

"It's like very different in New Zealand, man. It was like a real small sort of brotherhood sort of thing. Obviously things are getting interesting now that we are getting put into these positions. I just didn't think I'd be here this quick."

The fighter also pointed out that despite winning the championship, Ulberg has yet to truly get his reign underway due to lingering injuries.

Check out Navajo Stirling's comments below:

Navajo Stirling's Coach Shuts Down Carlos Ulberg Fight

It seems Navajo Stirling will not fight for the title as long as Carlos Ulberg remains champion. City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman made this clear in a recent interview posted on the NZ Herald YouTube channel.

Bareman insisted that anyone training at his gym knows that fighting a teammate is a no-go, maintaining that the bonds of friendship take precedence over fighting:

"The status at this moment is, and it's been like this forever: Boys from the same gym, don't fight. We've had that agreement from the very onset of this gym... Both the boys have known that. They've done too much. They've done this journey together. And they're just too close to even contemplate fighting each other. Some things are bigger than fighting. And friendship and the bond you've had with someone, sometimes that is a lot bigger than fighting each other."

Check out Eugene Bareman's comments below: