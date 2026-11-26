Amir Albazi has made his intentions clear: He wants to fight Brandon Royval in the future:

With Albazi now turning his attention to time away before the new year, he's already thinking of opponents he'd like to face in upcoming fights. One such adversary is a man he was already set to face earlier this decade.

It was in the third round that Albazi locked in a submission by way of rear-naked choke. In so doing, he scored his first win inside the fabled Octagon since Nov. 2, 2024 in Edmonton versus Brandon Moreno.

Amir Albazi (18-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC ) heads into the holiday season this year on the strength of a victory in his Nov. 21 fight. That evening, during UFC Qatar, Albazi versed Alessandro Costa (17-6 MMA, 5-4 UFC), taking him to the third round of action.

Amir Albazi Interested in Brandon Royval Rebooking

On the night of Dec. 17, 2022, the final UFC event of the year took place inside Meta Apex in Enterprise, NV. During that card, Albazi was slated to verse Brandon Royval (18-9 MMA, 8-5 UFC) in a main card fight.

Not a single punch was thrown that late fall Saturday night after Brandon Royval was forced out of action upon sustaining a broken wrist. Royval was the second booking to fall through for the Albazi camp for that event.

Amir Albazi would stay on the card that night, however, being booked to fight the aforementioned Alessandro Costa. Much like the fight in Qatar, Albazi won that fight, scoring a third-round knockout. Almost four years removed from the cancellation at the then-UFC Apex, he'd like to see the fight back on the books in the future.

"The division is stacked with a lot of good people," Amir Albazi said in an interview with USA Todau's MMA Junkie's Junkie Radio. "A name that always in the back of my head excites me to fight, it is Brandon Royval."

Amir Albazi Wants to End Bad Blood between Him, Royval

It's been nearly four years since Albazi and Royval saw their fight against each other postponed due to injury. The former would like definitive closure on that chapter.

"I think he also wants the fight," he continued. "They call him the dog. I think I'm the bigger dog here, so let's fight and see who the biggest dog is."

Amir Albazi Says Championship Reign is Ultimate Goal

Whether or not a rebooking between Amir Albazi and Brandon Royval materializes remains to be seen. Upcoming opponents notwithstanding, the 21-fight veteran in MMA is after one honor more than anything: The UFC Flyweight Championship, no matter who holds the title.

"I chase the belt," he said. " Pantoja just happened to be there, so of course it becomes automatic that you think 'How would I do against Pantoja?' That's another great fight for me. I think, stylistically, I would present a lot of problems for Pantoja. especially having a jiu-jitsu background. I have the best jiu-jitsu in the weight class. Pantoja is also famous for the same thing, and that's why I think stylistically, I'm a nightmare for him."