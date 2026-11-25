Chael Sonnen has his two cents on why the UFC has not released Jon Jones.

Chael Sonnen believes the UFC is playing a game of smoke and mirrors with former two-division champion Jon Jones.

The promise that Dana White had made to fans was never fulfilled. Thus, White, who had always considered Jones his favorite fighter, slowly began to change his opinion of "Bones."

After that, UFC head honcho Dana White wanted and had promised fans that Jones would meet then-interim 265-pound champion Tom Aspinall in a title unification bout. Jones was not ready to fight Aspinall, no matter how much money the company offered him, and decided to vacate and retire.

Jones last fought in 2024 at UFC 309, where he successfully defended his heavyweight title by knocking out Stipe Miocic.

Jon Jones Wanted to be Released After UFC White House Snub

When Jones later returned to the testing pool to fight at the White House, the UFC CEO claimed that Jones would never fight again, as the latter has severe hip arthritis.

Jones, however, alleged that he was lowballed and therefore decided not to compete at UFC Freedom 250. He also asked the promotion to release him.

If Jones is released by the UFC, several super fights could be on the table. Rival promoters will be willing to pay big money to land him. The first bout that comes to mind is a blockbuster heavyweight clash between Jones and Francis Ngannou.

However, the UFC still hasn’t released Jon Jones. He’s still a part of the drug testing pool and most recently teased a return.

Why UFC Isn't Releasing Jon Jones - Chael Sonnen Explains

As per Chael Sonnen, the UFC has not released Jon Jones to keep him off the market. Sonnen believes the moment Jones becomes a free agent, the MMA GOAT will receive massive offers, but the 39-year-old 'has not figured a way out yet and does not know what he is doing.'

Sonnen believes if "Bones" signs elsewhere and fights for them, the UFC would face serious competition. Therefore, keeping Jones on the roster without having him fight is the smartest move. On his podcast, Sonnen said:

"I'm happy to keep you under contract for the small expense that it is to keep you within the USADA pool. I keep you here because what I really do is I keep you off the market... I don't need you. I don't sell any more tickets with or without you. I don't do more pay-per-views with or without you. I got to have a champion in this division, and I got one."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments about Jon Jones below: