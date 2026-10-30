Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has shared his prediction for the upcoming heavyweight championship matchup between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit at UFC 334.

The retired heavyweight discussed the matchup during an original interview, offering his assessment of both fighters and explaining why he expects Gane to have the advantage.

With Gane preparing to defend the heavyweight title against the rising American contender, Miocic believes the Frenchman's experience and technical approach could make the difference.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has shared his prediction for the upcoming heavyweight championship matchup between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit at UFC 334.

Miocic knows what it takes to compete at the highest level of the heavyweight division. His championship experience gives his perspective particular relevance as Gane prepares for another major test.

Stipe Miocic Picks Ciryl Gane to Beat Josh Hokit

Miocic selected Gane as his pick to win the UFC 334 main event, pointing to the former interim champion's experience and ability to control distance. According to Miocic, Gane is an intelligent heavyweight who understands how to manage opponents and avoid unnecessary exchanges.

He believes that Gane's movement and defensive awareness could make it difficult for Hokit to establish his preferred approach.

Miocic also acknowledged that Hokit possesses significant wrestling ability and considerable punching power. Those attributes could create problems if the American manages to close the distance and bring the fight into his preferred territory.

However, Miocic ultimately favored Gane because of the Frenchman's experience against elite heavyweight competition. His prediction reflects the importance of controlling the range in a matchup between two fighters with contrasting approaches.

Why Josh Hokit Could Still Be Dangerous

Although Miocic favored Gane, he did not dismiss Hokit’s chances. The former heavyweight champion acknowledged the American's wrestling background and physical strength, identifying those qualities as potential advantages.

Hokit could make the contest considerably more difficult if he manages to pressure Gane and secure takedowns. Heavyweight fights can change quickly because of the division's finishing power, and Miocic recognized that Hokit has the tools to create dangerous moments.

He also discussed the challenger's development, suggesting that Hokit is improving as he gains experience inside the Octagon. However, Miocic believes the American still has progress to make before reaching the level of the division's most established contenders.

The matchup therefore represents an important opportunity for Hokit to demonstrate how far he has progressed against a former interim champion.

Ciryl Gane Faces Another Major Heavyweight Test

For Gane, the matchup represents another opportunity to establish himself as the leading heavyweight in the UFC. The Frenchman has built his reputation around movement, technical striking, and an ability to operate comfortably at range despite his size.

His challenge against Hokit will involve managing the American's pressure while preventing him from turning the fight into a wrestling contest. Miocic's assessment suggests that Gane's ability to maintain distance could be one of the most important factors in determining the result.

However, Hokit will have opportunities to change the fight's rhythm if he can force exchanges or take the contest to the ground. The championship stakes make the matchup particularly significant for both competitors.

What Miocic's Prediction Means for UFC 334

Miocic's prediction adds another experienced voice to the discussion surrounding the heavyweight title fight. As a former champion with extensive experience against elite opposition, he understands the technical and physical demands involved in competing for the division's biggest prize.

His selection of Gane is based primarily on experience, distance management, and defensive ability rather than simply the Frenchman's reputation. Still, Miocic acknowledged that Hokit has the physical tools to make the contest competitive.

Ultimately, UFC 334 will provide the opportunity for both fighters to settle the debate inside the Octagon. Gane enters the matchup with Miocic's backing, but Hokit will have the chance to prove that his wrestling, power, and continued development can overcome the former champion's prediction.