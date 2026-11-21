Legendary UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer was caught off guard on a casino floor when a fan recreated Josh Hokit's viral UFC 334 middle finger gesture on camera.

And very few expected a random MMA fan to copy Hokit's controversial act on camera and catch the legendary ring announcer off guard for a second.

"The Incredible Hok" just cannot keep himself out of controversy. His heel personality was on full display throughout UFC 334 fight week. It was still shocking to see him disrespect Buffer during the introductions in front of 19,740 New York fans.

Bruce Buffer has spent 30 years inside the Octagon watching fighters greet his iconic introductions. That respectful tradition took a wild turn at the UFC 334 main event when Josh Hokit showed his middle finger right in Buffer's face inside Madison Square Garden.

UFC Fan Flips Off Bruce Buffer Outside Octagon

A viral video posted on X by Happy Punch shows a fan recreating Hokit's infamous gesture right in front of Buffer. He was standing on a casino floor in a dark turtleneck and patterned jacket.

That man first greeted Buffer with "What's up, bro" and then immediately held his middle finger inches from the announcer while laughing continuously. A grin appeared on Buffer's face once he realized the reason behind the prank.

The two shared a quick fist bump before the fan walked off, saying, "You the man, brother. Nice to see you."

It is safe to say Hokit's unapologetic way of speaking and loud antics have officially entered MMA meme culture and Buffer has now become a part of it.

Josh Hokit's UFC 334 Gesture Followed Public Friction With Bruce Buffer

The tension between Buffer and Hokit began in October when the announcer called him disrespectful and told him to show more class after Hokit made controversial remarks about Michelle Obama at the UFC White House event in June.

Buffer told Jon Anik that he saw the middle finger coming before Hokit's unanimous decision loss to Ciryl Gane. He even planned to slap Hokit's hand away until color commentator Daniel Cormier stepped in and talked him out of his aggressive approach.

The 29-year-old recently explained his actions on Instagram, saying, "There's not any more ill will towards Bruce Buffer than the next guy. You know what I'm saying? You just wanna talk bout my hustle, how I'm getting money, it's gonna be you every time. I don't care who you are. And to me, the flip off signifies professionalism."

UFC CEO Dana White admitted after the event that nobody had ever flipped Buffer off during a fighter introduction before. Although White praised Hokit's gutsy five-round performance in the main event, the UFC boss has never been a fan of his character and claimed that everything Hokit does crosses the line.

It seems like Hokit is following the Conor McGregor blueprint for building a notorious image in the community while taking his trash-talking personality one step further.