Kayla Harrison's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has accused MMA media of not giving her the credit she deserves for beating Amanda Nunes at UFC 334.

Soon after, Nunes expressed an interest in coming out of retirement, and Harrison was booked against the consensus women's MMA GOAT at UFC 334 on Nov.14 at Madison Square Garden in New York. While many expected Nunes to beat Harrison, the Ohio native pulled off an impressive fourth-round submission to retain the title.

Harrison is widely considered one of the dominant female MMA fighters and has an incredible 20-1 professional record. She made her promotional debut against Holly Holm at UFC 300 in April 2024 and won via second-round submission. In June 2025, she beat Julianna Pena via second-round submission to win the UFC women's bantamweight championship.

Kayla Harrison's manager, Ali Abdelaziz , has accused MMA media of not giving her the credit she deserves for beating Amanda Nunes at UFC 334.

Given that Nunes' striking prowess and takedown defense weighed on Harrison early on in the fight before she got caught in a rear-naked choke, many began wondering whether 'The Lioness' lost due to her poor strategy and not because her opponent was really that good.

Ali Abdelaziz Says Kayla Harrison Forced Amanda Nunes to Change Game Plan

In an X post, Ali Abdelaziz fired back at those refusing to credit Kayla Harrison's skill set for her win over Amanda Nunes and claimed that his client forced her opponent's hand during the fight. Calling Harrison the "greatest of all time" and slamming "fake news," the MMA manager wrote:

"It’s crazy how some of these MMA media fake news people keep saying Amanda Nunes had a bad game plan. How about giving Kayla Harrison the credit she deserves? Kayla forced Amanda to fight HER fight and follow HER game plan. That’s what greatness looks like. Kayla Harrison is the greatest of all time."

Read Ali Abdelaziz's post below:



Nunes is now 23-6 as a professional and has called for a rematch against Harrison, this time at featherweight. Given that the women's featherweight division was quietly scrapped after Nunes vacated the title in June 2023, it seems unlikely the two women will throw down at 145 pounds, even if Harrison accepted the challenge.

Kayla Harrison Hints at Retirement After Amanda Nunes Showdown

In an interview with Ariel Helwani after defending the women's bantamweight title against Amanda Nunes at UFC 334, Kayla Harrison seemingly hinted at hanging up her gloves. The 36-year-old spent 17 months away from action before facing Nunes and underwent spinal fusion surgery in January.

Given her resume, record, health status, and journey as a mixed martial artist, it appears she's ready to consider calling it a career. Speaking to Helwani in an interview, she said:



"Listen, time waits for no man or woman, and I am at peace with my career. I was at peace before this, and I’m even more at peace now. We’ll see what happens."

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments below: