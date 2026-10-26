Ali Abdelaziz fires warning at Islam Makhachev's challengers
Islam Makhachev's manager is speaking up in defense of his client's decision not to fight at UFC 336, issuing a warning to welterweight contenders.
Islam Makhachev's decision not to defend his welterweight title at UFC 336 has drawn criticism from some in the welterweight division. However, his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently took to social media to call out any contender speaking ill of the champion.
Ali Abdelaziz defends Islam Makhachev
When reports were abound that a welterweight title fight between reigning 170-pound champion Islam Makhachev and number one contender Carlos Prates fell through for UFC 336, many wondered what had happened behind closed doors. However, after it was announced that Prates would instead fight for an interim welterweight title against Michael Morales at UFC 336, there was further confusion about why an interim title fight was booked, and what Makhachev's reasons were for not fighting. As it turns out, the champion just seems to want a true contender who fully separates themselves from the rest of the pack.
This drew a heated response from Prates, which subsequently earned a response from Makhachev himself. Now, Ali Abdelaziz has taken to social media to warn any contenders to focus on themselves, while also scoffing at the notion that any of them add to Makhachev's legacy.
"If you're a contender. Islam is the champion and maybe the greatest fighter of this generation. Talk less, because he'll make you look bad. None of you add to his legacy. He fights for passion, love of the sport, and the fans."
While Abdelaziz is merely demonstrating his loyalty, Prates' frustration with Makhachev is because of the champion's own claims. After a tough unanimous decision win over Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330, for which both Prates and Morales were in attendance, Makhachev claimed that he wanted to fight before Ramadan, targeting a January card. However, he subsequently changed his outlook once negotiations for a UFC 336 headliner began. As incensed as Prates was, he must now focus on Morales, who is as dangerous as they come.
Both men are heavy-handed strikers, with Prates appearing to have the edge in skill, and Morales being a more physical specimen, with size and strength on his side. It's a matchup that's been teased before as well, and now it's heating up.