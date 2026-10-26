Islam Makhachev's manager is speaking up in defense of his client's decision not to fight at UFC 336, issuing a warning to welterweight contenders.

Islam Makhachev's decision not to defend his welterweight title at UFC 336 has drawn criticism from some in the welterweight division. However, his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently took to social media to call out any contender speaking ill of the champion.

Ali Abdelaziz defends Islam Makhachev

When reports were abound that a welterweight title fight between reigning 170-pound champion Islam Makhachev and number one contender Carlos Prates fell through for UFC 336, many wondered what had happened behind closed doors. However, after it was announced that Prates would instead fight for an interim welterweight title against Michael Morales at UFC 336, there was further confusion about why an interim title fight was booked, and what Makhachev's reasons were for not fighting. As it turns out, the champion just seems to want a true contender who fully separates themselves from the rest of the pack.

This drew a heated response from Prates, which subsequently earned a response from Makhachev himself. Now, Ali Abdelaziz has taken to social media to warn any contenders to focus on themselves, while also scoffing at the notion that any of them add to Makhachev's legacy.