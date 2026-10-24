Carlos Prates has to fight for the interim welterweight strap next, as undisputed champ Islam Makhachev won't be ready for UFC 336.

Carlos Prates is ready to school UFC welterweight titleholder and pound-for-pound Islam Makhachev after UFC 336.

"I've been working for my dream to be a champion at 17 years old, and now you postponed it. I'm number 1; I knocked out two former champions, while Morales only beat Sean Brady. You told UFC you won't be ready to fight in 3 months. Bro, you don't drink, don't smoke, don't party, and can't you prepare for a fight in three months? 😂😂 Let me show you how it's done. January 30th, I'll knock out Michael Morales, and then I'll come back to retire you, coward!"

Prates was already in camp and preparing for Makhachev. But now he has a completely different assignment in front of him, and "The Nightmare" is not happy. Torching "coward" Makhachev, Prates sent a chilling warning. He quipped:

Earlier tonight, during the UFC 333 live broadcast, it was announced that Makhachev won’t be ready for a title defense in January. Thus, top contender Carlos Prates and the undefeated Michael Morales will lock horns in the co-main event of UFC 336, where the interim welterweight strap will be up for grabs.

Check out Carlos Prates' comments in the post below:

Makhachev is expected to return after Ramadan 2027, meaning his next title defense is expected somewhere between May and July. However, previously, after beating Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330, he had said that he wants to fight again soon, potentially in December or Jan 2027. Why this sudden change of plan is yet to be known.

When the 34-year-old returns, by law, he will be taking on the soon-to-be crowned interim 170-pound titleholder at UFC 336.

Islam Makhachev quickly reacted to Carlos Prates' comments posted above. The Dagestani wrestling maestro said Prates isn't on his level and should keep his mouth shut and train, while reminding him of his loss to Ian Machado Garry.

"I just beat the guy who chased you around the Octagon for five rounds. Shut up and go train. You’re not on my level. See you soon. #maybe"

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:

UFC 336 Main Event has Also Been Announced

The UFC 336 main event features a flyweight title clash between champion Joshua Van and knockout artist Manel Kape.

Van won the flyweight title at UFC 323 last year after Alexandre Pantoja suffered an early elbow injury. He then defended the belt by knocking out Tatsuro Taira at UFC 328 before defeating Pantoja in their rematch at UFC 331. The second victory over Pantoja silenced doubts about his championship credentials and proved that his title win was no fluke.

Van vs. Kape is a grudge match, with tensions between the two fighters escalating amid their ongoing back-and-forth exchanges on social media.