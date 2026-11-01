MMA great dissects the risky method Alexander Volkanovski used to out-strike Movsar Evloev at UFC 333

A UFC Hall of Famer has broken down the effective, albeit dangerous, method Alexander Volkanovski utilized to defeat Movsar Evloev.

Reigning UFC featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski thoroughly out-struck and defeated the then-unbeaten Movsar Evloev via second-round TKO in the main event of UFC 333.

"The Great" has now earned praise from a UFC Hall of Famer, who broke down how he spectacularly bested Evloev.

Alexander Volkanovski piqued the interest of fight fans and experts with his striking clinic and overall MMA showcase against Movsar Evloev at UFC 333 last month.

Certain sections of the MMA community noted that Volkanovski's striking was a tad riskier than it usually is, emphasizing that he was more willing to stay in the pocket and trade.

Some experts attributed it to Evloev being a grappling-heavy fighter who isn't really known to possess significant knockout power as a deterrent. Nevertheless, they still deemed it a risky method, as Evloev could've caught him in the aggressive exchanges or perhaps used the proximity to initiate grappling battles.

That said, "Volk" consistently landed heavy strikes that nullified his foe's famed wrestling and overall grappling prowess.

MMA legend Michael Bisping lauds Alexander Volkanovski for his risky but effective method

In a recent edition of the JAXXON Podcast, Michael Bisping demonstrated how Alexander Volkanovski utilized minor movements to stay just out of range and then pounce upon any openings Movsar Evloev presented.

The former UFC middleweight champion suggested that Volkanovski was willing to take the risk of potentially getting hit, but he also stayed close enough to fire back immediately.

Bisping explained the benefits of this method, stating, "They're too far out. And then, they've got to re-initiate the entire thing to get back in and land a shot. Whereas, he (Alexander Volkanovski) would just be here, there, but boom! He can still land. He can still fire back."

He added, "Every single time, he would cut off the cage, he would get back to the center, and he would come forward. And when (Movsar) Evloev threw, just be here. Just a little microstep. Not massive. Not multiple steps. Not massive steps. Just tiny little ones."

Bisping said, "It's having that confidence. Because it's a lot safer to get all the way out." He added, however, that going all the way out of striking range comes with the caveat that one has to work their way back into range -- navigating through kicks, punches, and other oncoming strikes.

"The Count" indicated that Volkanovski is generally the shorter fighter in his MMA matchups and would want to stay in the pocket to land strikes on his opponent.

Volkanovski, after his big win at UFC 333, affirmed that he's interested in moving up in weight to face UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje for the belt.

The Aussie is even ready to fight Arman Tsarukyan for the vacant lightweight belt if Gaethje were to retire. Meanwhile, Aljamain Sterling and Kevin Vallejos are set to clash later this month, lobbying for the next shot at Volkanovski's UFC featherweight belt.

Watch Michael Bisping assess Alexander Volkanovski's method from his UFC 333 fight below (*comments at the 0:25-minute mark of the video):